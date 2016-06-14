13 beautiful tiny homes that feel HUGE

Having a small home is nothing to be embarrassed or annoyed about as there are so many ways that you can maximise the charm and impact your space has. If you don't believe us, prepare to be outed as a doubting Thomas because we have found 13 tiny homes that offer huge style inspiration!

From using the space cleverly to add some storage to employing funky materials as a distraction for the eye, we think you'll be blown away by just how much you can do with your small space and remember, none of these homes are prescriptive. You can take some inspiration and really make it your own.