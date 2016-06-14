13 beautiful tiny homes that feel HUGE

Having a small home is nothing to be embarrassed or annoyed about as there are so many ways that you can maximise the charm and impact your space has. If you don't believe us, prepare to be outed as a doubting Thomas because we have found 13 tiny homes that offer huge style inspiration!
From using the space cleverly to add some storage to employing funky materials as a distraction for the eye, we think you'll be blown away by just how much you can do with your small space and remember, none of these homes are prescriptive. You can take some inspiration and really make it your own.
This is a small living room but, by employing a linear layout with the furniture, the owners have been able to make it feel longer and more spacious. All that light also really helps as does the lengthy but lean style of the television unit.
With little space to spare, sometimes you have to think inside the box. We love this bunk bed system with integrated storage and by making it all from one material, it simply melts into the background. What a great way to make more of a small room!
You might think that trying to make small rooms multifunctional will shrink them or take up a lot of room but it's all about how you do it. If you perceive a space that is both a living and dining room, you naturally fall under the impression that it's bigger than it is. Remember to always buy compact furniture or you'll have no floor area left!
How gorgeous is this room divide? The wooden accents really detract from how small this studio space really is and allows for a concurrent theme to be instigated. Little natural additions everywhere, such as the dining table legs, break up the cluttered feel and keep it feeling artistic, rather than cramped.
A high ceiling is a good friend in a small room as it offers so much potential for building up and leaving the floor relatively uncluttered. We think this high level bed is inspired and really works with the industrial flavour.
We love this studio apartment as it shows us there is a different way to live in one room than the way we all did at university. With no dividing walls, every surface takes on multiple functions and we love the simplicity of the privacy curtain around the bed to cordon off the area. That monochrome kitchen is style heaven, too!
How do you find the space for a bed, sofa, storage, desk and even somewhere to hang your BMX in a small bedroom? By being creative! We love how the storage boxes have been used as the base for all the furniture, thus maximising the space and keeping everything on a low level. We can also see a projector, which means so space is sacrificed to a bulky television.
When you need to have all your furniture and functional spaces within one room, take some advice from this interior designer and carry a colour scheme all the way through. The space will feel better laid out and well planned and, if you decide not to cordon off separate areas, it will have a natural flow to it.
Small spaces love light as it helps to make the most of every square inch. Hence, so many small rooms are painted in pale colours and have bright main lights. If you have a small home that has a big window, put it to good use! Don't shroud it in heavy curtains and try to keep it clean and clear. You'll be shocked what a big difference this can make.
Few of us tend to be naturals when it comes to keeping a space tidy. It's a real effort but if you build a good amount of integrated storage into your small home, you can easily hide away clutter and things you can't find the time to permanently house. Bed storage, for example, is great!
We're starting to think that a small home is a great thing! Having everything you need in one room actually looks like a fabulous way to live, especially when you can combine an office, library, bedroom and living room. This space is utterly fantastic and doesn't feel cramped or too enclosed, all thanks to neat tessellation.
This is the ultimate studio apartment, complete with a mezzanine bedroom, but what we really took note of is the way that no space was left unused. Everywhere you look are cupboards, surfaces, shelves and sliding doors, making this a really perfectly laid out and considered room. It also shows that you don't have to go without luxury finishes as that parquet flooring is all sorts of lovely!
The ultimate in transforming furniture, we think this space is a great way to end our small home inspiration. Everything folds away, slides out or opens up to transform from bedroom to living room to study. Who says you can't have everything?
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Incredible 10sqm Home.