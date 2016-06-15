Ace Kitchen Extension for a Traditional Family Home

These days it seems that extensions are being added to homes more frequently in order to expand functional areas, such as kitchens. That's exactly what has happened with this project. Though a traditional family home, the original property graciously and naturally accepted an extension to the rear, which has allowed for a beautiful, modern kitchen and small sunroom to be put into place.

What struck us about this project is how symbiotically the new addition joins with the old house, creating an up-to-date but not ultra contemporary impression. If you're thinking about an extension for your home, this might be all the persuasion you need!