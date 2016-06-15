6 horse-powered garage styles your home would love

To garage or not to garage, that is the question. Well, if you have a car that you treasure and want to keep safe, it's a question that answers itself, isn't it? We think so, so take the time to look at some of the most popular and stylish garage options out there right now.
If you thought garages are just brick blocks hiding away garden mess and untidy shelves, prepare to begin planning an auto haven overhaul. How some people house their cars will really surprise you and might even cause a little envy!
You won't need to call in the services of a team of carpenters for this garage project but it's beautiful nonetheless. A simple pergola has added style to the garden, as well as designating where beloved cars should be parked. Super simple and clean, this open sided garage installation is lovely but we've only just begun!
How much do you love your car? Enough to want to look at it all the time? Perhaps you should just go the whole hog and have your garage inside your house!
You might want an optional screen that can be pulled into place to hide the car when you are eating but if you do love your automobile and think it's better than any wall art you've seen, we're not judging you for making it a feature in your home.
If you simply need a designated place for your cars and aren't hugely concerned about having them locked away, a well lit and beautiful driveway pavilion could be just what the architects ordered. If you own an attractive car (or two) it could even add to the aesthetic of your home.
We think this simple spot looks great, especially with the angular concrete roof and impactful garden lighting. With your cars on show all the time, you might also feel more motivated to clean them at the weekend!
When it comes to garages a crescent of specially designed, floodlit enclaves has to be up there with one of the most extravagant ideas ever and we love it. We might struggle to fill all the units but we'd enjoy trying!
The rich wooden doors look beautiful against the white of the structure and the authoritative nature of this set up whispers 'look but don't touch', which is perfect for anyone with a car or two they treasure.
If you have a few cars in your household but not an enormous amount of room for a garage, you could consider getting a little more savvy with your space and store your cars on multiple levels.
These car lifts are a great idea for anyone with a handful of fun toys and you don't have to worry about them collapsing. Just think, a regular double garage could comfortably house four cars!
If you've been thinking that we're only catering for car users, think again. We know bikers and cyclists need their own space, especially those of you that can't resist buying new toys whenever possible.
This space is great as you can easily store helmets and safety equipment within easy reach whilst also having somewhere secure to tuck your favourite two-wheeled transport up for the night. We're sure your family won't mind you keeping your boots, cycling shoes and kit out here as well!
