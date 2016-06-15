Before and After: A Doomed Home Miraculously Returns

We've shown you some run down and and tatty projects before but we don't think anything has ever come quite as close to total condemnation as this one. With little in the way of structural integrity and nothing close to a finished interior, this really was a flat that seemed beyond saving. Fortunately, sometimes all that's needed is a talented team of home builders.

The finished studio home is a total surprise, with beautiful proportions, stunning layout and lovely streams of natural light pouring in. The transformation itself is spectacular. Let's take a look to see if you might be inspired to take on a challenging restoration of your own!