Before and After: A Doomed Home Miraculously Returns

We've shown you some run down and and tatty projects before but we don't think anything has ever come quite as close to total condemnation as this one. With little in the way of structural integrity and nothing close to a finished interior, this really was a flat that seemed beyond saving. Fortunately, sometimes all that's needed is a talented team of home builders.
The finished studio home is a total surprise, with beautiful proportions, stunning layout and lovely streams of natural light pouring in. The transformation itself is spectacular. Let's take a look to see if you might be inspired to take on a challenging restoration of your own!
To call this a kitchen would be an insult to all the spectacular and finished rooms are out there in the world. Instead, we're just going to refer to this as a hovel with a cooker in it.
The very idea of cooking anything fit for consumption in here seems unlikely and all that mildew has us running for the door. There isn't a single redeeming feature in this room and it's giving us the creeps!
How this can be the same space? We have no idea but it is! This stunning, sun-drenched studio is totally unrecognisable and while the kitchen section still isn't large, featuring just a few token cabinets, the difference is out of this world.
Gone is all the mildew and sad, depressing feel of before and in its place now stands this beautiful interpretation of modern loft style living. That bedroom mezzanine is gorgeous and with everything finished in pastel blue and white, the cool feel is hard to ignore.
Honestly, would you risk taking your own life in your hands and trying to climb these stairs? Never mind the fact that the ceiling looks to be collapsing, the floor would fall out from under you as well.
You'd be trapped and forever preserved in a state of shock and horror at the hideousness of the property! We think we'll steer clear of this one.
How on earth can you transform a dark, dank and unsafe corridor into something so spectacular? What really blows us away is the nod to the heritage of the building with those stunning, traditional stonework walls.
You would have been forgiven for assuming that nothing from the original incarnation of the flat would have been kept but this gentle reminder, which partners so effortlessly with a modern staircase, is a lovely homage.
The restoration of this home has been so thorough that wherever you stray, you're met with beautiful styling, gorgeous sunlight and soft tones that whisper relaxation. It's actually a little bit jarring that something so awful could become such a beautiful space. It's also inspiring, to say the least!
Bringing a home back from the brink of demolition is such a special thing, helping to save heritage homes that would otherwise be lost forever. We can't deny that this project really ignited a passion for seeing similar successes.
