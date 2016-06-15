5 common interior design mistakes to avoid

There's a lot to be said for adopting a live and let live approach and allowing people to express themselves in whatever way they want. However, when it comes to home design there are a few blunders you'd do well to avoid. We've either seen them all or done them personally so, to save you time and effort, we've compiled our top five design errors that you really don't want to make.

We don't all have access to a team of interior designers so, if you're leading the charge in your home and hoping to scale stylish new heights, read on and see what pitfalls you can avoid!