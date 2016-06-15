5 common interior design mistakes to avoid

There's a lot to be said for adopting a live and let live approach and allowing people to express themselves in whatever way they want. However, when it comes to home design there are a few blunders you'd do well to avoid. We've either seen them all or done them personally so, to save you time and effort, we've compiled our top five design errors that you really don't want to make.
We don't all have access to a team of interior designers so, if you're leading the charge in your home and hoping to scale stylish new heights, read on and see what pitfalls you can avoid!
We all have slack weeks where the dirty washing piles up on the bedroom floor and kitchen worktops could be a little less cluttered. If you're going to stay on top of any space, make sure it's your hallway. You'll soon see that this makes sense!
A light, airy and clean hallway makes a fantastic first impression and you never know who will turn up on your doorstep. Plus, it's a lovely thing to come home to, helping inspire you to keep the rest of the house spick and span. Decorate it tastefully and sparsely and it won't even be much effort to keep on top of it.
Everyone's definition of fun will be different but when it comes to walls, a couple of coats of Magnolia paint simply won't do any more. This is especially true owing to there being so many fast, affordable and amazing ways to transform them with minimal effort.
You don't need to make every wall in your home an extravaganza for the senses but a feature wall here and there will have a lovely impact on how your spaces fee. So, why not invest in some funky wallpaper, custom decals or even daring paint colours?
Minimalist colour schemes do not mean that you have to embrace the bland end of the spectrum. Quite the opposite, in fact. Vibrant, crisp and fresh colours make for some of the best interior design schemes, with white being the king of them all.
Choosing cool furniture will always zing up a room that feels a little too understated. The same is true for statement lighting so don't think that just because you have a neutral scheme your home will be dull, or that it should be!
We've all gone a little mad when we find a style or colour that we love but, when it comes to decorating your home, less is most definitely more. There is a fine line between a clear style influence and turning a space into a strange novelty homage so always err on the side of caution.
A few trinkets, collectibles and pretty home additions are great but remember, you only need one of everything. If you need any more convincing, just think that you're going to have to dust everything and that's a chore you can do without.
Nothing good ever came from making a room feel dark or depressing so always try to use dark colour schemes carefully. If you have huge amounts of natural light pouring in, you'll be fine and the contrast with the outdoors will look fabulous.
However, in small, poorly lit rooms you need to make the most of every ray of light possible. Keep windows free of curtains and blinds and, where possible, draw in the light with a pale wall colour.This will help make petite rooms feel much bigger!
