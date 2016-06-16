The Loft Conversion Hitting New Heights

Subtle, discreet and not overbearing. These aren't often the ways that loft conversions are described but that's exactly what we are going to see today. The results are thanks to a talented team of architects and conversion specialists who sought to add a wealth of valuable extra space to a new build home without overly altering the exterior.
It really is the gentle, tasteful additions that can make a house a home and we think you'll be blown away by the impact that this home renovation has had. In fact, if you've already considered a loft conversion of your own, we think this will be all the persuading you need to get the ball rolling!
As it stand, this generous new build townhouse is elegant and striking for all the right reasons so it comes as no surprise that the design team in charge didn't want to alter the exterior styling or shape of the house. There is really very little that gives the conversion away at all.
Two modest skylights are the only tell that there is some usable space up in the roof. While it might have been easy to add a large, boxy extension that allow for even bigger extra rooms, the impact on this charming façade would have been devastating.
If you assumed that perhaps all the giveaways would be at the back of the house, think again. As with the front, the roofline has been expertly maintained, with only one window breaking up the tiles. We can see why it has been kept so subtle!
Despite being a new build there is no denying that this is an incredibly elegant and sophisticated townhouse, originally occupying three full floors. With Juliet balconies and classic styling, a large and unavoidable loft extension would have simply looked bulky.
Taking a look inside this fabulous loft conversion, you can really start to appreciate just how little need there would have ever been for a bigger extension. Just look at how lovely the proportions are and how perfectly everything you would ever want could be accommodated.
Finished in a light, neutral colour, the space really opens up and feels huge. However, it's that feature wall of natural stone that ties everything together, contrasting with the luxury carpet and setting this project apart from many others.
While we can't tell what this space will be used for, we think it would make a great master bedroom, complete with en suite, but that might be a little too safe for such a pretty and well thought out addition. Perhaps something a whole lot funkier, like a multimedia room, would be good up here?
We can't help thinking that this would also be a great place to give a teenager free reign so they can enjoy a little grown up autonomy away from the hustle and bustle of the main house. Although if this was our loft conversion we'd be staking a claim as this light space looks perfect for a yoga studio…
En suite bathrooms in a loft conversion make perfect sense as it means whomever lives up there doesn't have to traipse down to the main house every time they need to take a shower or clean their teeth. Admittedly, this one is a little more luxurious than most.
Featuring both a shower and a bath, this is no small add on room that serves basic functions. It's a relaxing spa area that's there to be enjoyed. The neutral colour scheme works perfectly with the wider styling and, by having a pair of windows, it feels really fresh. Those tiles are divine, too!
A wonderfully natural and usable loft conversion, we think this is really setting the standard but do you agree?
