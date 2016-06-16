The Loft Conversion Hitting New Heights

Subtle, discreet and not overbearing. These aren't often the ways that loft conversions are described but that's exactly what we are going to see today. The results are thanks to a talented team of architects and conversion specialists who sought to add a wealth of valuable extra space to a new build home without overly altering the exterior.

It really is the gentle, tasteful additions that can make a house a home and we think you'll be blown away by the impact that this home renovation has had. In fact, if you've already considered a loft conversion of your own, we think this will be all the persuading you need to get the ball rolling!