8 gleaming cleaning tips for meticulous homeowners

If you're happy to be thought of as houseproud and don't see anything wrong with working to a prescribed schedule of cleaning and tidying, we think this is the article for you. If you're meticulous about how your home furnishings look, you can never have too many cleaning tips and tricks up your sleeve so we have come up with a few that will certainly help you to put the sparkle back in your house.
Grab the rubber gloves and let's make things shine!
If you've taken the time to call in the kitchen designers, you want to keep your special space looking and smelling great. Pour a little vanilla essence into a cup, place inside your oven and bake on a low temperature for an hour. The gorgeous smell will linger for ages!
Cream of tartar works wonders when it comes to removing stubborn, sticky grease. While many people forget to give their toaster a wipe, we bet you don't. Add a little tartar to a wet cloth and watch as the miracle happens. Grease be gone!
Waste disposal units are fabulously handy but they can also get very dirty and a bit smelly. That's not what you need in your kitchen so grab an old toothbrush, make sure the unit is turned off at the wall and get in there for a good scrub. Once you're done, throw some ice and lemon down there and blitz, which will add some anti-bacterial protection and sharpen the blades!
Baking soda and essential oils should always feature in your bedroom cleaning kit, especially when you stop and think about all the bugs that can find a home in your mattress. Skin cells, sweat and spillages all contribute to your mattress being less relaxing and more whiffy so sprinkle on some baking soda and a couple of drops of your favourite essential oil. Leave for a few hours then hoover thoroughly.
Don't you hate it when you realise you should have done something in a different order, to avoid repeating yourself or your efforts? Well, we are giving you the gift of foresight right now by telling you to always dust before you hoover. Why get to grips with your dirty rug when you haven't swept all the fluff off your mantelpiece yet? You know it makes sense.
Candles look great and are a staple in most homes. The issue with them is that they always seem to attract a thick film of dust that you can't wipe off thanks to the stickiness of wax. That doesn't need to be a problem any longer as you can simply grab a pair of tights or an old stocking and wipe the nylon over the surface. This creates enough static to lift the dust and leave you with brand new candles!
You don't treat all people the same so why do you do it to your pots and pans? Acquaint yourself with the variety of materials that your cookware is made from and clean them accordingly. This might seem like a long-winded way of doing things but if you want your copper pans to last as long as your cast iron skillet, you can't just throw them all in the dishwasher together.
Not just for keeping your toes toasty or your kids amused as puppets, socks are a great weapon to have in your cleaning arsenal. Simply slip one on your hand and run it along your blind slats for a perfect dust free finish in seconds. What could be easier?
