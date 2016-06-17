9 majestic cabins you WOOD not believe!

Wooden cabins don't only belong in the deepest, darkest forests (or Scandinavia), as they are fast becoming a staple in modern home design. In fact, they are so inspiring that even ultra contemporary houses are now being wood-clad in a bid to emulate the look, without losing any of the crisp modern chic that the interior offers.

We've found some of our favourite wooden houses and thought it would be fun to show you a broad spectrum of what's out there. From totally traditional log cabins through to boxy, minimalist new builds, we think you're going to fall head over heels for wood homes.

Ready to take a look?