9 majestic cabins you WOOD not believe!

Wooden cabins don't only belong in the deepest, darkest forests (or Scandinavia), as they are fast becoming a staple in modern home design. In fact, they are so inspiring that even ultra contemporary houses are now being wood-clad in a bid to emulate the look, without losing any of the crisp modern chic that the interior offers.
We've found some of our favourite wooden houses and thought it would be fun to show you a broad spectrum of what's out there. From totally traditional log cabins through to boxy, minimalist new builds, we think you're going to fall head over heels for wood homes.
Ready to take a look?
We thought we'd start you off with a little tradition and we don't think you will find a better example of a rustic wood cabin than this one. Offering a real ski chalet feel, you'd be forgiven for putting your hair in milkmaid plaits and traipsing off in search of edelweiss. That porch is divine and just look at the different tones of wood!
From traditional to something very different! We imagine the architect's brief was to come up with something that had a wood cabin feel but with a modern twist and they have really delivered. The flat roof is ultra contemporary, as is the glazing but, by keeping every surface clad, it has all the charm of a forest home.
If a huge house built totally from wood is not part of your plans but you do love the aesthetic appeal of cabins, why not use this fabulous little installation as inspiration for your garden? A perfect petite summerhouse, we think the timber adds something to the outdoor space and that unusual roof shape is fantastic.
How gorgeous is this modern home? Aside from the fact that the shape is awesome, we love that the cladding has started to age and dull a little as you get to see how well a timber-clad house could work in an urban setting. It's even better when contrasted with warm honey-toned doors and windows!
Offering more of an agricultural feel, thanks to the spaced wood cladding, we think this wooden home presents a real masterclass in blending style and aesthetics. Super modern, thanks to the layout, the exterior evokes a rural feel that makes such great use of wood as the main material. We'd happily live in a secluded forest in this fab home.
Is there any style of home that doesn't look breathtaking in wood? If there is, we haven't found it yet and we don't think we want to. This lovely single-storey build looks timeless and elegant thanks to the gentle mellowing wood offers. Can you imagine enjoying a lovely barbecue out there on the patio? We can, though we might be a little brash and add some fairy lights to the roof.
Having been crafted from split logs, we doubt there was much planing to be done in the construction of this amazing wood cabin. However, it's that rough and ready finish that makes these homes so special. You just know that inside this dark wood masterpiece lies fluffy rugs and a cosy woodburner, just perfect for cold winter days!
We love that this house is a compromise between classic wood cabin styling and sharp modern aesthetics. The lower half has been left as bare concrete whilst the upper section is expertly clad. There's a real sense of urban and rural charm coming together to create a home that's simultaneously the perfect getaway and a contemporary show-stopper.
Last but not least we bring you this lovely and modest build that effortlessly melts into the surroundings, thanks to the use of wood on the exterior. We think this shows that wood adds a luxury touch to any home and that you don't have to have a gargantuan palace to make an amazing first impression. For a simpler, more self-sufficient type of life, something of this size and style would have you living the good life in no time!
