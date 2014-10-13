Kids bedroom ideas: A trip to the zoo!

Despite the fact that some children tend to be independent from an early age, the transition to sleeping alone in their very own room is not always easy for them. Having a room for themselves is the first serious step children take on the path to independence, and this path can be difficult. It is possible that your little one may have problems sleeping, or feel a bit lonely, as a significant portion of the time will now have to be carried out surrounded by his or her own four walls.

If you want to avoid these problems, pay special attention to the interior design of children's spaces. The child will be happy to be in a room that reflects their interests and hobbies and leaves plenty of space for playing. Since many children love animals, enjoy visiting the zoo and watching programs about wildlife, why not turn their room into their own personal zoo? If your child has his or her favorite animals with them in the form of soft toys or pictures on the wall, they will feel much more secure, and happy to be left alone to play in her room. Today on homify we look at interiors of children's rooms that resemble a trip to the zoo.