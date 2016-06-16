​10 tremendous terraces you're going to adore

We all love the idea of adding more rooms to our homes; inserting spaces that we can use for a variety of purposes, such as entertaining, sleeping, eating – you know, all those fun things in life.

Thus is the reason a terrace is such a heaven sent creation, allowing us both additional space and to get outside for some fresh air. And if that terrace happens to be covered, providing us with a bit of protection from the elements, then even better!

Today we take a look at 10 beauties that may, once upon a time, have been ordinary terraces, but today stand out as gorgeous, ultra fantastic spaces that make our jaws drop and our relaxation levels rise.

Enjoy!