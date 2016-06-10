The Unique Award-Winning Home

This unique domain was created with the ambition of discovering how much space a single person requires to live comfortably and happily. When most start planning the details of their future home with their architect, they naturally try and focus upon designing a home with the largest possible floor space.
However, for this project the architect and their client took a step in the other direction and chose to minimise the dimensions of each room and the overall home. Our expectations for this project certainly didn't match what we saw in the photographs, below. We couldn't believe how stylish and down right stunning a home of such small dimensions could be.
We begin our discovery of the home in the back garden. Firstly we see the home takes shape as an interesting example of minimalist architecture, which contrasts boldly when standing besides its more traditional neighbours. We also notice that the home is dwarfed by its neighbours in terms of size but this street's newest residence more than holds its own thanks to its unique shape and surprising use of modern materials.
Attention to detail was always critical to the overall project and we can tell that this is true with the garden as well. The perfectly formed garden is an expression of simplicity where one can appreciate the elements at play. Found within the white pebble garden beds is the occasional ornamental tree and massive boulders, stacked upon themselves.
Despite being a site of considerable dimensions, the owner always desired for the building to be only one aspect of the overall living experience. The owner values time spent outside in the large garden, which feels like a natural sanctuary in the middle of the suburbs.
One can walk to the far reaches of the garden to explore what's on offer or they can stay closer to home and relax on the raised deck.
The street perspective is the best spot to check out the home's most outstanding architectural side. Black and white metal panels form the structure that rises up as a grand gesture unlike any other we have seen.
We love how the white geometric base appears to get piggybacked by the black slopping level that rears its head skywards.
Including a garage was an important aspect of the home's design since the owner is a keen hobbyist. However, it was known that if a garage was included then the amount of usable living spaces would need to be reduced. The garage accounts for 22 of the available 62 square metres.
Windows on the top level find their place in the design, which allows the interiors to gain access to natural light. Speaking of which, let's go inside now…
While the main hallway is a vision of white for the most part, the timber stairs provides a natural contrast within this quirky space.
The white walls, high ceilings, windows and skylights ensure the hallways and upper level are light and bright. We love how the neutral colour scheme makes it possible to appreciate the internal architecture.
White-on-white is the theme inside this kitchen with almost every surface or piece of furniture being made up of it. What we appreciate most about this space, however, is the inclusion of the vintage inspired fridge and its vibrant red shade.
Spotted above the fridge is a projector that indicates the kitchen and living room form part of the same space. If you're wondering where the bedroom is, the entrance is located on the first left entrance of the hallway.
We conclude our tour up the stairs in the lounge, which is a simple space consisting of an L-shaped sofa, tall lamp and a television in the corner.
Recently the jury of the Association of Polish Architects announced this project as one of the ten best homes representing Poland at the Exhibition of Family Houses.
