The Unique Award-Winning Home

This unique domain was created with the ambition of discovering how much space a single person requires to live comfortably and happily. When most start planning the details of their future home with their architect, they naturally try and focus upon designing a home with the largest possible floor space.

However, for this project the architect and their client took a step in the other direction and chose to minimise the dimensions of each room and the overall home. Our expectations for this project certainly didn't match what we saw in the photographs, below. We couldn't believe how stylish and down right stunning a home of such small dimensions could be.

