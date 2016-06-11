This Rustic Home Taking Outdoor Living Up a Notch

The ultimate tonic for relaxation is always the outdoors so naturally this rustic home has been designed around its outdoor setting. The architects went all out to ensure that the owners have absolutely everything they could ever need when they spend time outside. There is a dining area with ocean views, an infinity pool with sparkling water cascading over the edge and even a fully-functioning outdoor kitchen, which rivals the one found inside.
What also makes this home so special is the way the interiors have been coordinated, so they're not merely left in the shade of the fantastic outdoor setting. The cosiness achieved inside is unparalleled and there's even surprising luxury to be discovered deep inside the home.
Let’s discover more about this magnificent house…
A mountainous landscape provides a beautiful backdrop for this rustic home. Providing an equally strong presence is the architecture, which takes influence from a variety of sources, both past and present.
The home rises tall with a natural presence thanks to the use of stone and different timbers. A raised stone foundation provides height and texture to the structure while the panelled timber decoration for the eaves and quaint roof shingles showcase the home's traditional appeal.
Check out those balconies with their sleek glass balustrades, which achieve a special modern touch that works so well in this context.
With a strong linear vision and warm neutral colours, the outdoor setting makes for a joyous place to be. Thick timber frames make up the walls and roof, elegantly hugging the gigantic window and door panes from floor to ceiling.
This decking area is large enough to host more than just furniture. Directly adjacent to the shaded seating is an infinity pool, which is the ultimate in luxurious outdoor living. Imagine yourself soaking blissfully in the crystal clear water while taking in the views of the rugged mountain terrain.
The stylish shaded cover made of light fabrics is a star of this outdoor gathering spot, providing much needed shelter to the owners and their guests.
The interiors quickly convince you to feel at home. Not only pleasing to the eye, they have been designed so that everyone wants to linger and delight in the cosy atmosphere.
The light floor, in combination with the timber walls and delicate furnishings, makes the room appear larger. However, it's not only the interiors that contribute to the illusion of space as those full length windows surrounding the living room add a whole new dimension to the space.
Things keep getting better and better as we discover the outdoor kitchen. Just imagine the budget for this… surely a kitchen planners dream!
An electric stove top, sink and wood oven are built into the stone countertop and there is enough space to prepare meals with ease. The counter also contains drinks cooler inside the cabinets.
Once all the ingredients have been taken outside and cooking has begun, there would be no need to go back inside since this kitchen has everything you could ever need.
A casual dining area is positioned to take in the views of the mountains and ocean further in the distance. Dinner parties are a regular occurrence at this address since the owners love showing off their home. It's always a special chance for guests to enjoy the sunset while enjoying a glass of wine.
However, the party doesn't need to stop once the sun goes down as the architects installed lighting and an outdoor heater to keep the fun going longer.
After seeing the previous photos it might seem unlikely that it does get very cold here from time to time. In the winter the temperatures can drop below zero so naturally the outdoor setting gets a little neglected.
Instead of being outside, the owners spend the chilly months inside this amazing sauna, basking in the warmth provided by the hot coals. This is a spacious sauna that can comfortably accommodate the whole family!
