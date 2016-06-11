This Rustic Home Taking Outdoor Living Up a Notch

The ultimate tonic for relaxation is always the outdoors so naturally this rustic home has been designed around its outdoor setting. The architects went all out to ensure that the owners have absolutely everything they could ever need when they spend time outside. There is a dining area with ocean views, an infinity pool with sparkling water cascading over the edge and even a fully-functioning outdoor kitchen, which rivals the one found inside.

What also makes this home so special is the way the interiors have been coordinated, so they're not merely left in the shade of the fantastic outdoor setting. The cosiness achieved inside is unparalleled and there's even surprising luxury to be discovered deep inside the home.

Let’s discover more about this magnificent house…