A Modern House for a Lucky Family

Certain houses just stand out from the rest and command attention. This home is absolutely one of those!
So many architects talk up their creations as being bold statements of design but few rarely live up to that description. The thing about this home by Lemanski Architecture is that there are bold statements to be found everywhere you look. We're sure you'll agree once you see the front exterior with its quirky hollow and transparent form. And then again once you've discovered the spectacular staircase!
Start exploring by scrolling down through…
An elevated perspective provides us with a fantastic first look of the residence. Though it may not appear so from this angle, the structure takes on a spectacular contemporary form that looks completely different to what we've seen before.
The use of a white render is a fascinating architectural statement that, along with the glass, creates a strong and dynamic juxtaposition to the surrounding greenery of the garden.
This is the contemporary form we were alluding to earlier. It's hard to imagine a better position to build a home than this, with its commanding position high above the street.
The architects have taken advantage of the steep site by embedding the building into the side of the hill. Notice that the design protrudes outwards while rising according to the topography.
The multi-level home has been designed as a dynamic volume that rises as high as legally possible, maximising the potential for floorspace and dynamic views.
Thanks to its glistening finishes and generous plan, we are introduced to the inside of the home in the most spectacular fashion.
Meal times are always special in this household since those dining are offered such comfort and luxury. Furnishing for the dining room maintains a consistent classical style, with all items balancing as a holistic whole.
It's the small details that perfect this décor. We first notice the candles positioned on the side window ledge, which aim to provide a certain ambience when required, while the plant positioned by the glass door adds greenery to the space.
The living room décor achieves a fresh look with cool shades of blue and grey. A backdrop of white, pale grey and charcoal highlights this space's architectural features while style is brought to the space via funky accessories and personal objects.
Those grey sofas are smart and modern while also providing a feeling of inclusion thanks to their social arrangement.
In this smart modern kitchen the work surfaces enclose the user and provide one with an abundance of space to work in. The stone top island bench is the key element, being both stylish and practical in form.
The kitchen maintains a clean and uncluttered appearance thanks to an abundance of storage space that keeps everything out of sight. The smooth white surfaces of the seamless cabinets have been applied with a glossy finish, which does wonders to bounce all the available light around the room.
Connecting each of the three levels of this domain is the staircases that stands out for more reasons than one.
The symmetry and attention to detail of this staircase design is exceptional; from the metal fittings that intertwine with the glass balustrades to the spotlights that highlight every step of the journey.
This really is a home that celebrates its dramatic location in the best possible fashion. There's a real sense of theatre in the way this home was arranged and how the form and materials come together so uniquely.
At night the drama in this theatre is only further enhanced as the building lights up for the world to see.
