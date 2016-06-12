Top 5 Projects of the Week: Dream Home for Summer Parties to Family Home of the Future

Whether you're still hiding under your duvet or perhaps cradling that first cup of morning coffee, welcome to our homify Top 5. It's like our version of Sunday's Eastenders omnibus, except we just focus on our best articles of the last seven days rather than the latest dramas unfolding around Albert Square.
While most British terraces from various periods were all built much the same, many have been extended and remodelled thanks to modern building practices, much to the delight of homeowners. Once dark and segregated, homes are now larger, more spatially aware, more integrated and much more liveable.
Thanks to the help of GK Architects, this home in Wembley in the outer suburbs of London, was completely redesigned from head to toe. From a new internal fit-out to a restored street-facing façade and new rear extension. With careful curating of all design aspects, including finishes, lighting and landscaping, this home is now the epitome of idyllic family living, which might explain why it was our runaway article success of the week.
If you missed it first time around, here's your second chance!
There might have been a time when bungalows and single-storey homes were considered to only be suitable for elderly residents. However, following a huge surge in popularity, they have become ever more stylish, stunning and unusual, meaning that more and more home builders are considering them.
We found some of the most amazing single-storey homes to show you and they went down a storm. So, prepare to treat your legs to a rest as we don't think you're going to want a standard house with stairs once you've seen these!
It doesn't take long to realise just why this five bedroom home, at an impressive 3,500sq.ft, has been nominated for a number of prestigious architecture and design awards. It has a number of features that really make it worth talking about; from the unique cedar-clad side extension to its sustainability rating. The property originally started out as a fairly standard three bedroom home, looking tired, dated and standing at half the height of what it is today.
So, who took this property from it's mundane origins and transformed it into a spectacular example of modern design? Cue SDA Architecture, whose ethos is to
push the boundaries of good design and
create innovative, practical solutions in concept, detail and construction stages that inspire, excite and exceed the expectations of [our] clients.
That's exactly what they've done with this project, striking a perfect balance between aesthetics, sustainability and functionality.
This home has everything the modern buyer could dream of. From the exterior, which complements the landscape beautifully, to the bright and contemporary interior, every element reveals well planned and perfectly executed design.
Of course, when it comes to architecture, the aesthetics are only one aspect to consider. The real draw card of this particular house are the high-tech features, courtesy of home solutions experts iHaus. The property is extremely energy efficient and boasts innovative security features, making it one of the safest and most liveable homes we've seen so far.
We're sure you'll find many of the home's design features inspiring, so check it out!
How do you give a space that is inoffensive and functional a makeover that totally transforms it beyond recognition whilst retaining a homely feel? You ask Auraprojekt to take control of the redesign, that's how! With a penchant for cool electronics and colourful accents, this is a team that thrives in dull or uninspiring environments and overhauls them to become unique, covetable spaces.
This project sees a small living room/kitchen that is borderline boring be turned it into a heavenly space, which any modern art fan would kill for. Definitely worth a closer look…
