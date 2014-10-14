Stunning restaurant décor

When we go for dinner, we are looking for two things: delicious food and a good atmosphere. The atmosphere of a restaurant plays a very large part in the degree to which we enjoy our meal and the way we remember the evening. For this reason, restaurant owners and designers spend a lot of time focusing on the design of their space, carefully considering how every detail, from the lighting to the tablecloths, will affect the dining experience. The goal is to create a dining setting that is both fashionable and comfortable; the kind of restaurant where you want to linger for hours, enjoying every bite of your meal. Today on homify, we look at some stunning examples of restaurant décor.