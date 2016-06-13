A Cool Nordic Inspired Home

The property we're taking a tour around today is a perfect example of sophisticated Nordic design, with spacious light-filled rooms and well proportioned spaces giving this house its character.

Perfect for a large family, this cleverly designed home boasts a large kitchen for cooking and socialising. However, the bathroom is a peaceful retreat that provides the opportunity for full relaxation—the sheer size is guaranteed to wow you!

So, let's take a closer look at this bright and welcoming house, courtesy of innovative architectural firm Lorenzen.