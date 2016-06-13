A Cool Nordic Inspired Home

The property we're taking a tour around today is a perfect example of sophisticated Nordic design, with spacious light-filled rooms and well proportioned spaces giving this house its character.
Perfect for a large family, this cleverly designed home boasts a large kitchen for cooking and socialising. However, the bathroom is a peaceful retreat that provides the opportunity for full relaxation—the sheer size is guaranteed to wow you!
So, let's take a closer look at this bright and welcoming house, courtesy of innovative architectural firm Lorenzen.
It's like something straight off a postcard: the exterior of this home is fresh and inviting and has a traditional Scandinavian aesthetic which can be defined by the minimalistic approach taken by architects.
The contemporary elements of the exterior include the floor to ceiling glass patio doors and well-integrated skylights which line the lower half of the slate roof. The lucky occupants can enjoy the outdoors from their first floor balcony, which is directly facing the sun, as well as the lush green garden beyond. The white finish of the exterior reflects natural light and gives the property a polished look, making it stand out for all the right reasons.
Let's take a closer look at how the property maximises the natural light indoors…
Now that we have a closer view, it becomes clear that not only are skylights lining the roof, but solar panels too! Not just visually appealing, this home is also environmentally-friendly.
The solar panels have been elegantly integrated into the design of the property, allowing the owners to save energy and do their bit for the environment without making any compromises on aesthetics.
The large kitchen with adjacent dining area has been designed to allow plenty of natural light into the area. From the kitchen, you can enter the garden or, thanks to the generous window openings, simply enjoy the natural landscape from inside. You'll notice that the sink sits directly below the panoramic window with views to the garden, making washing up a much more pleasant experience!
Let's bring the focus back to the interior. A soft wood, possibly pine or ash, has been selected for the cabinets. In conjunction with the large, light floor tiles, they make the room seem even more spacious. The design is clean and sleek, yet the warmth of the wooden surfaces helps to create a homely feel. Upstairs are the bedrooms and the bathroom, with an additonal bathroom on the ground floor.
Here we see the kitchen from a slightly different angle. The combination of the wood with the stark white walls is another typical feature of Scandi-style design. The interior has been decorated with restraint, and rather than adding lots of accessories, the owners have selected a simple vase of flowers to bring the room to life. It really reinforces the old adage of
less is more.
From the kitchen window you have an idyllic view of the surrounding houses, all of which were built with a reasonable distance between them, ensuring the owners can enjoy their own small plot of land and a real sense of privacy. It's easy to imagine being happily settled in this idyllic neighbourhood.
In the bathroom, floor to ceiling windows and a skylight create a pleasant lighting situation.The bright tiles and white walls make the room look even more generously proportioned, and also contribute to the freshness of the room. We can see here how the balcony we viewed from the outside actually leads directly off the bathroom. Though unusual, it's a novel way to keep the area well-ventilated.
Two sinks mean that the morning rush is a little less stressful, as the kids and parents can brush their teeth and get ready at the same time. A glass-enclosed shower is a classic and elegant addition to the space, which has an air of simple grace. Again, there are no statement pieces or distracting accessories: a few plants and a colourful towel are all it takes to make this bathroom perfect.
