The Container House that's Full of Great Tricks

Container homes are making big waves here in the UK. It seems like the country has gone mad for this unique type of housing as everyone learns more about them.

The reality is that there are millions of empty shipping containers around the world that will not be used for cargo again. The exact figure is unknown but there are potentially hundreds of thousands of these hefty steel boxes piling up in ports and junk yards here in the UK. Architects and builders are taking advantage of this surplus by recycling these containers and converting them into affordable and environmentally friendly homes for the masses.

The following project provides a fascinating insight into the world of container home creation so start scrolling down to find out more…