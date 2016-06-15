The House with a Fiery Personality

In this short but sweet Ideabook, we are taking you to Argentina where a family home has been designed to embrace the warm climate and celebrate outdoor living.

For the family lucky enough to call this unique domain their own, they were delighted that their architect from Family Houses tailored the home exactly how they had wished. Their request for an outdoor kitchen complete with barbecuing area and a drinks bar may sound a little out of left field but it was exactly what the family had wanted their home life to be based around.

Scroll down to explore the home for yourself and experience the amazing outdoor lifestyle on offer!