The House with a Fiery Personality

In this short but sweet Ideabook, we are taking you to Argentina where a family home has been designed to embrace the warm climate and celebrate outdoor living.
For the family lucky enough to call this unique domain their own, they were delighted that their architect from Family Houses tailored the home exactly how they had wished. Their request for an outdoor kitchen complete with barbecuing area and a drinks bar may sound a little out of left field but it was exactly what the family had wanted their home life to be based around.
Scroll down to explore the home for yourself and experience the amazing outdoor lifestyle on offer!
This pretty home, located in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, is the type of place one can picture themselves living. The building itself has a simple design and understated appearance but there are features that will be very surprising to those visiting for the first time.
Let's venture closer and take a better look…
Not many homes have an outside bar built in as standard but then again, this isn't exactly your ordinary home.
Drinks and nibbles in the sunshine are a glorious and valued part of living in this household. The sleek bar stools, with their sleek curvaceous seats and sculptural metal frames, bring a trendy side to this fun space and the choice of natural stone tiles was an inspired decision.
A shaded kitchen area, which opens up to the garden, acts as a natural extension to the outside bar and is a dedicated space for cooking and social occasions. Low maintenance was a key to the design of the outside kitchen since the owners wanted to spend their time enjoying the meals they have cooked rather than spending an age to clean up.
A wood fired oven and glass-enclosed barbecuing area allow for a diversity of different meals to be conjured up. Cabinets line the lower half of the walls, which also conceal fridges stocked with food and drinks.
This may look like an unfinished fireplace to the uninitiated but this small brick area is a place for the creation of epic meals. Those standing metal polls positioned next to the logs of wood are used to cook meat as a part of an Argentinian barbecue.
An Argentinian BBQ or asado, as it as known locally, is an incredible design that takes what we know as a barbecue to the next level. Family, friends and neighbours are all invited along to these brilliant events that occur most weekends.
For those lucky enough to have experienced a true asado, installing a genuine BBQ in the back garden or terrace seems like a dream come true!
