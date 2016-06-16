The World's Coolest Bungalow

When it comes to building houses, prefabricated houses are becoming increasingly popular with builders and it's not hard to see why: the cost is much lower than in conventional construction processes and it's much more time effective.

Furthermore, prefabricated houses are also more cost effective in terms of daily maintenance and running costs so they can also be a good investment in the long run. Today we're going to take a look at one such house, which was designed, manufactured and built in just 10 weeks!

See how this was done by joining us for a tour…