The World's Coolest Bungalow

When it comes to building houses, prefabricated houses are becoming increasingly popular with builders and it's not hard to see why: the cost is much lower than in conventional construction processes and it's much more time effective.
Furthermore, prefabricated houses are also more cost effective in terms of daily maintenance and running costs so they can also be a good investment in the long run. Today we're going to take a look at one such house, which was designed, manufactured and built in just 10 weeks!
See how this was done by joining us for a tour…
Looking like something from a David Hockney painting, the glamorous and contemporary façade is comprised of two separate modules; the main house and the generously-sized terraced, which sits flush with the living room.
The ultra modern and minimalist approach to the exterior is apparent and works extremely well. The contrast between the stark white frames and rich wooden panels is visually dynamic and beautifully balanced. The property, which is 96 square metres, has a sturdy metal framework with rounded edges. The property also features a swimming pool and barbecue area, making it even more luxurious.
Now it's time to take a look at this endearing prefabricated house during it's assembly. The house is not only easy to produce, it's also an extremely sustainable, bio-climatic and energy efficient building.
Ecologically safe dyes and natural wood were used in the creation of this prefab home and it has been insulated with natural materials, such as wool and cotton. It also boasts integrated solar panels and a bio-climatic heat recovery ventilation system. So, not just a pretty face!
Last but not least, here's a shot of the finished product being lowered into it's permanent position. You can appreciate the beauty of the location when you cast your eyes to the rolling hills and blue skies in the background. Not a bad place to choose to settle down!
To see another stunning modular house, don't miss: The Showstopping Mansion Built Overnight.
The appearance of the house is dominated by three key defining features; the warm, light wood paneling, the large windows to the garden and the rounded metal frame. Three different types of wood were used in the construction of the decking area, which is an integral part of the design and overall living concept.
A contemporary veranda, also with a metal frame, protects the outdoor seating area, both from direct sunlight and light rain so that the occupants can enjoy their natural surroundings all year round.
Sleek, tasteful and light, the bedroom is a minimalist's dream. A blend of off-white and mellow neutrals make this cosy room seem bright and spacious.
Modern furnishings, such as the quirky bedside table, give the room personality without being aesthetically overbearing. The small window looks out to the garden, framing a pleasant view of the trees and blue summer sky.
The games room is an indulgent space for any grown up who feels like a kid at heart. The pool table is the focal feature, dominating the centre of the room. However, the practicalities haven't been forgotten about.
Books and files line the walls, with a nifty shelving system providing extra storage right up to the ceiling. Handle-free drawers span the length of the wall, offering another tasteful way to keep the less attractive everyday items out of view.
Here we have the kitchen, which is very much in keeping with the simple but glamorous design of the exterior. Glossy white surfaces reflect the light throughout this small but perfectly formed space.
Cleverly integrated storage solutions mean the kitchen is equipped with all the essentials but they are well hidden and the kitchen isn't at risk of becoming cluttered. It just goes to show that a kitchen doesn't need to be huge to be impressive!