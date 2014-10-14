Transparent chairs: sitting on thin air

There are many kinds of chairs, but today we want to highlight those that catch our attention more for what we don’t see, rather than what we do see. Today we want to talk about invisible (or almost invisible) chairs. Transparent chairs, which look like they have arrived from the most fantastic future, actually, however, come from a not so distant past. In 1934 a kind of plastic was invented that was as transparent as glass but much more flexible. From then on, this light and hardy material has had a large (if sometimes invisible!) presence in the world of design. Transparent chairs can be a fun and almost irreverent choice for sitting and dining, so today we will discover some models that would make us feel that we were floating as we sit quietly and read the newspaper or drink a cup of tea in the air.