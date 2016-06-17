​10 fresh room ideas perfect for laundry day

When it comes to household appliances, there are quite a few that we want to brag about, whether it’s showing off our new LED TV to friends or boasting about that stainless steel self-cleaning oven to our dinner guests.
But with the washing machine, although we still want a top-of-the-range model, it’s not really something we include in our house tour for visitors. Laundry forms part of those household chores that everybody does, but nobody feels the need to mention – thus, the washing machine gets shoved into curious (sometimes hidden) places, where it can perform its functions conveniently out of sight.
So, whether it’s placed in the bathroom, or comfortably sitting in your very own laundry room off the kitchen, let’s take a look at 10 places perfect for your washing machine.
We close off with a look that probably the majority of us see at home: a bathroom that also houses the washing machine. Yet because of clever bathroom layout and placement, this space just looks right, even though it’s a bit on the small side.
It’s not cluttered, there’s no struggling to reach the shower or toilet, and shelf space seems to be adequate for the bathroom accessories.
In addition, the large white tiles lend a clean look to this bathroom, contrasting most beautifully with the wooden trim and shelves.
Functional and fabulous!
A lot of us opt to place our washing machines in the bathroom due to lack of space. Yet, this is one of the more clever alternatives, seeing as we already identify the bathroom with water and humidity, so you know elements like water supply and drainage should be no hassle.
This bathroom looks like it was designed to fit in a washing machine: those stunning cupboards undoubtedly feature the necessary soaps, detergents, and fabric conditioners, yet look beautifully neat without impacting on the bathroom space or look.
And how much do we love those patterned tiles (pulling off a nice 50 shades of grey) contrasting with the clear whites and warm timber?
You know how a bookcase can flaunt your selection of reading material, souvenirs, photos, and other items of choice? That is the way this open cupboard space displays these laundry-day elements: with pride.
Clearly this was custom built, and we think it looks fantastic enough to make us want to do laundry! Lots of charming and interesting nooks and crannies to fit in a range of different elements, from towels and detergents to the clothes iron and cleaning products.
As they say, ‘different strokes for different folks’, which is why your washing machine’s placement is dictated by your specific lifestyle, choices, house layout, etc.
But how many of us wouldn’t love to have this room available? It looks like a modest little walk-in closet merged with laundry day, and we think it’s fantastic. An abundance of shelves for those folded up clothes, sufficient space for hanging what needs hanging, and all of this in a fresh and neat neutral palette (symbolising our need for cleanliness, perhaps?).
Why not let your laundry serve as inspiration for the laundry room’s look? This one featured above opted for a white and bright palette, undoubtedly because its owner loves clothes that are whiter than white – but who doesn’t?
A washing up room is a blessing for many homes, allowing an extra sink where we can leave the dirty dishes without impacting our kitchen’s clean look, and perhaps enough room for a dishwasher and few extra cupboards/shelves for storage purposes.
This room above may not be the most spacious, but certainly looks most welcoming, allowing us to tackle that heap of dirty clothes with a stylish attitude.
From one walk-in beauty to another, this space also features all our laundry day (and other household cleaning) products in one comfortable location. A dryer on top of the washing machine; lots of shelves for a number of items; enough legroom to comfortably iron our clean-as-new clothing – what’s not to love about this space?
Those light beiges and cream tones radiate a very relaxing vibe, meaning we’ll be most calm, whether we’re folding up socks or ironing shirts.
If the bathroom is out of the question, and you don’t have sufficient space to enjoy your own laundry room, then the kitchen will undoubtedly be next on your list. Similar to the bathroom, the kitchen has a convenient water inlet and outlet, yet doesn’t face the same dampness issues.
Therefore, if you have the space in your kitchen (without needing to demolish your fabulous island) and your washing machine can fit in most conveniently without becoming an eye-sore, then why not?
A tumble dyer is a fantastic feature to have – some may even call it a necessity. We all know how unpredictable the weather can be, and unfortunately that rain doesn’t care about laundry day.
That is why we love this laundry room’s ingenious inclusion of a clothesline, allowing for sufficient space to hang a few clean-yet-damp elements.
And once they’re dry? Treat them to a nice hot iron before folding them up and dispatching them to the various rooms. Easy peasy!
If you’re part of a fairly large household where one washing machine just won’t cut it, then you may need to consider bringing in additional help – like a second machine.
Fortunately, the space above does not suffer at all, looking far from cramped or cluttered, even though two washing machines and two sinks occupy this laundry room. But just see how the furniture and décor spice up this space, providing comfortable seating and entertainment (notice that TV on the left side) while waiting for those loads to finish.
Who said laundry day can’t be fun?
What a perfect spot! It’s completely hidden from sight (those crisp-white doors just melt into the rest of the neutral palette), and yet so conveniently located for when laundry day arrives.
Although we know that not everybody can be fortunate enough to have their own little laundry room just big enough to house the washing machine and a few shelves, we still definitely recommend this option for when you have the space (and budget).