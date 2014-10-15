English countryside retreats

The English countryside is undeniably beautiful and romantic. There is something very special about escaping our busy city lives and making a bee line for the majestic greenery and rolling hills that surround the many quaint towns and villages scattered throughout England, and indeed all of Britain. Autumn has slowly set in, inviting us to spend more time indoors, be it sitting by the fire, soaking in the bath, spending time in the kitchen cooking or baking, or simply staying in bed with a good book and a pot of tea! However you enjoy spending the colder months, it can be all the more special if it's on a weekend getaway out into the country. Here at homify we love a classic country retreat as much as the next person, so to help inspire you to escape your city bubble and into nature and its surrounds this ideabook presents some of the finer elements of country living, enticing us into a state of pure relaxion and comfort.
This stunning interior speaks of everything that is quaint country living. Immediately our attention is drawn the centrepiece of the room, which is of course the fireplace. No country escape in the colder months would be complete without the opportunity to spend time by the fireplace, reading, indulging in food and wine, or simply chatting. After all, the reason we escape the city is to reconnect with nature and our loved ones, so please, stay off facebook!
The entire interior of this stunning farmhouse in Cumbria was designed by Linda Joseph Interiors, and we suggest you must take a look at the whole project here.
Varying in design concept to the room above, but holding onto the warmth that a country home provides, this modern country retreat also features the fireplace as well as the t.v. in the centre of the room, for those of us that cannot go without our daily fix of news and soaps. The thick floor rug and presence of throw rugs ensure that you never not snug and warm. The small window bed looks to be the best seat in the house for watching the snow fall in the comfort of the lounge heated by the fire.
A bath is arguably the most relaxing winter holiday activity. There is nothing more satisfying then the noise of running a hot bath, knowing you are about to dive in, with no time restraints (and no pestering kids!). Knowing the bath is long enough for you to stretch out is a feeling just as pleasing. This bathroom is in a modern home in Hampshire, designed by interior archictural firm Inclover. The bath is completed by a raised headrest for relaxation, and a heated towel rack for added decadence.
Of course, escaping to the country is not limited to the colder months. The English countryside is just as beautiful (and popular) during summer, for those of us who like to get some sunshine, without the inevitable beach crowds of mainland European summer holiday towns. Visiting the country during this time of year ensures you the grass will be at its brightest, the birds will be chirping, and the flowers are in full bloom. 2A Design are the creators of this wonderful garden, that includes large deck chairs, ensuring every last drop of sun can be soaked up. Let the sun shine bright on your face, with the smell of lavender relax you into a state of zen.
Many a country home would not be complete without a conservatory. Designed by Stunning Spaces this gorgeous version of the English classic is from a home in Buckinghamshire, and allows ample natural light to brighten the room. We love the juxtaposition of the rug, imitating cold stones underfoot, when in reality it is a thick and warm!
Traditionally, doorway drapes were installed with the intention of keeping cool drafts from flowing through the gaps above and below the doors of a home. In the days before central heating or air conditioning, these portiers were used to great effect. Nowadays, they serve a purely classical, decorative purpose. The designers of this home, Walk Interior Design, have implemented their own concept of drapes. In this rustic New Forest cottage conversion, floor to ceiling drapes can be used as portiers to cover the door, or pushed aside as curtains to cover the windows.
Country escapes are just as relaxing in a lavish country chateau as they are in a small and simple cottage. The Wee House Company have designed this gorgeous one bedroom getaway, perfect for a romantic retreat without all the bells and whistles. To see more projects from the Wee House company click here.