English countryside retreats

This stunning interior speaks of everything that is quaint country living. Immediately our attention is drawn the centrepiece of the room, which is of course the fireplace. No country escape in the colder months would be complete without the opportunity to spend time by the fireplace, reading, indulging in food and wine, or simply chatting. After all, the reason we escape the city is to reconnect with nature and our loved ones, so please, stay off facebook!

The entire interior of this stunning farmhouse in Cumbria was designed by Linda Joseph Interiors, and we suggest you must take a look at the whole project here.