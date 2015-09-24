The Cutting House

Situated in the Greenwich conversation area lies Cutting House, a studio sized home designed by E2 Architecture + Interiors. This intriguing and compact residence sits adjacent an old filled-in railway cutting, and takes advantage of the gap between a dilapidated brick cobbler's workshop and an access way to new homes. Due to its difficult location, the project involved demolishing the existing brick shed, and building a new wing for the bedroom. As privacy was a key concern, windows are situated high, providing views of the treetops, while keeping the living areas discreet. As lighting was an issue for the new abode, an internal courtyard was built, with all rooms facing onto this light and airy space. Moreover, roof lights and sun-pipes add additional illumination where required.

This home is inventive, and makes the most of its compact plot. If you would like to take a gander inside this intriguing studio home, check out the images below, and get inspired to live big in a small home!