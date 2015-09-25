The Timber Delight

What lies behind this gorgeous Gothic revival house in Roehampton? Today we are taking a trip to south-west London, to check out a striking, stunning, and impressive rear extension. Here at homify HQ, we see an abundance of new domestic additions, from the outrageous and luxurious, to the simple and quaint. Each renovation has sophisticated individualities that contribute to the overall success of the dwelling, providing style and practical modernisations. Wistanton Cottage has been lovingly and stylishly extended by Simon Gill Architects to provide a new kitchen, dining/living space, upstairs bedroom with ensuite, and bathroom.

To check out this surprising timber extension, and to have a peek inside this striking home, take a look at the images below, and get some inspiration for your next renovation or refurbishment.