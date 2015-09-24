The Futuristic Lakehouse

Today on homify we are taking a trip to Batak in southern Bulgaria. Famed for its historical monuments and five impressive dams, the renovated and modern village possesses a rich varied history. Not far from the town of Pestera, the Batak Dam is now a popular spot for contemporary villas and holiday homes, which enjoy the use of the area's abundant fishing stocks.

Designed by Simon Gill Architects, this residence is a gorgeous example of a four-bedroom holiday home. Maximising the impressive and idyllic views of the neighbouring lake, the house was built to be used as a base from which to launch fishing trips. With an extreme climate reaching maximums of -20°C in the winter, and 40°C in the summer, the home needed to employ strong insulation and smart building techniques. With a portion of the property sunken into the hillside, the home is intriguing, unique, and boasts an imposing yet stylish impression.

Check out the rest of this original and eye-catching property below, and get a little inspiration for your next rural escape.