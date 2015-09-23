Pretty-as-a-Painting Home

Boasting a rich history, striking rural beauty and world class art, Switzerland is so much more than simply chocolate, cuckoo clocks and fondue. As the location of today's tour, we are taking a trip to Canton de Vaud. The third largest of the Swiss cantons, as well as the largest French-speaking region, Vaud is synonymous with wine production and features the UNESCO World Heritage, Lavaux Vineyard Terraces.

As one of the most luxurious and well-refurbished homes we have seen here at homify, this dwelling features countless stylish components and statement making elements throughout. As a four-bedroom house that has been converted into a three-bedroom home, the resulting domestic areas are spacious and airy. Thanks to the team at Ardesia Design, the layout of the entire abode has been reconfigured, and now works as a gallery-esque residence, enhancing the client's unbelievable collection of paintings and art. Lighting was a key focus in the newly updated dwelling, and ensures a serene and enjoyable domestic experience.

Take a peek at the images below, and journey into a truly luxurious and enjoyable Swiss home.