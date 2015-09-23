Pretty-as-a-Painting Home

Boasting a rich history, striking rural beauty and world class art, Switzerland is so much more than simply chocolate, cuckoo clocks and fondue. As the location of today's tour, we are taking a trip to Canton de Vaud. The third largest of the Swiss cantons, as well as the largest French-speaking region, Vaud is synonymous with wine production and features the UNESCO World Heritage, Lavaux Vineyard Terraces.
As one of the most luxurious and well-refurbished homes we have seen here at homify, this dwelling features countless stylish components and statement making elements throughout. As a four-bedroom house that has been converted into a three-bedroom home, the resulting domestic areas are spacious and airy. Thanks to the team at Ardesia Design, the layout of the entire abode has been reconfigured, and now works as a gallery-esque residence, enhancing the client's unbelievable collection of paintings and art. Lighting was a key focus in the newly updated dwelling, and ensures a serene and enjoyable domestic experience.
Take a peek at the images below, and journey into a truly luxurious and enjoyable Swiss home.
As we take a look at the glorious entrance, we can't help but wonder what stunning interior awaits. With an interesting light fitting and an alpine resort ambience, the dwelling exudes lavish spaciousness and style. From the cream exterior colour scheme and the large glazed door, the home appears opulent and intriguing.
Throughout the home artwork is beautifully lit and placed in positions to maximise viewing potential. The glass balustrade to the staircase helps to create movement within the domestic spaces and ensures no piece of art is obstructed from view.
Here in this home we see many features and elements that ensure art is a statement and a focal-point. In order to keep everything in order, the architects and owner have created a custom storage space that houses paintings.
Utilising split-faced limestone the master bedroom is luxurious, lavish and feels utterly sumptuous. Illuminated using LED strip lighting, the resulting space is impressive and spacious. Walk-in showers and bespoke joinery complete the look, which evokes a light-filled and opulent wash room atmosphere.
The previously four-bedroom home has been converted to a three-bedroom residence with the additional space used to create a dressing room and en suite. The new master bedroom is afforded these glamorous extra rooms and here we get a glimpse of the stylish new wardrobe area.
This home truly is a wonderland for the art lover and collector. The predominantly white domestic spaces are more gallery than house and offer an abundance of suitable walls to hang and display a collection of art.
New timber floors have been installed throughout the residence, evoking a light and easy ambience. In addition, the exposed timber beams have been painted in a white-washed tone to reflect the lightness of the space, which exudes an airy atmosphere. The chic furniture seen throughout the home is a mixture of Italian and Dutch imported pieces that create a casual yet clean feel. To top off the interior, several key antique items from the owner's collection have been added to give depth and interest to the spaces.
As we take a look at the kitchen a little closer we see its stylish high gloss joinery. Custom made in Italy and finished with a Pietra del Cardoso stone worktop, the space is a gorgeous mix of contemporary features and earthy natural elements.
High-tech appliances are seen throughout the home and impart a sense of 21st century style and glamour. Here the stainless accessories match the white cabinetry extremely well and are juxtaposed against bright contemporary art.
The house is filled with countless luxuries and enjoyable features but the overwhelming feeling is that the domestic spaces are relaxed yet exciting. Around every corner there is something to be viewed or an architectural feature to be explored. The staircases are light, bright and airy with a sense of welcoming liveability. Here we see the stylish landing between the floors offering a hidden painting and a gorgeous blend of white gallery walls with comfortable light timber floors.
