​6 ingenious ways to separating your kitchen and living room

Whether you’re a fan of open plan layouts or not, one cannot dispute the fact that it does come with its own set of advantages – and drawbacks. Sometimes a divider of some sort is required, especially when it comes to two very different rooms with their own unique functions, like the kitchen and living room.

A seamless flow from the culinary space into the living room can result in the illusion of a small space, as you’re not quite sure where one room ends and the next begins. In addition, some of us prefer hearing and smelling the act of cooking as opposed to seeing it while we’re entertaining the friends in the living room.

So, if you’re seeking some ideas on how to effectively divide these two areas, then read right ahead…