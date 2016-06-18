​6 ingenious ways to separating your kitchen and living room

Whether you’re a fan of open plan layouts or not, one cannot dispute the fact that it does come with its own set of advantages – and drawbacks. Sometimes a divider of some sort is required, especially when it comes to two very different rooms with their own unique functions, like the kitchen and living room.
A seamless flow from the culinary space into the living room can result in the illusion of a small space, as you’re not quite sure where one room ends and the next begins. In addition, some of us prefer hearing and smelling the act of cooking as opposed to seeing it while we’re entertaining the friends in the living room.
So, if you’re seeking some ideas on how to effectively divide these two areas, then read right ahead…
Why glass? Why not? A transparent pane of clear glass seems less permanent and obstructive, especially when compared to a solid material, like wood. It allows for a seamless, almost invisible separation.
Need some private time in the kitchen? Close that glass door. And when we want an open and free-flowing vibe, simply slide those glass panels aside. Easy peasy!
Granted, this option is a little less common, but still an effective (and unique) way to separate those two rooms, while also adding an interesting design element to your interiors.
However, should you consider this option, best leave the design and installation to the experts.
Even if reading is not one of your favourite things, a bookcase can always be a great addition to your interiors, making for stunning opportunities to display keepsakes, souvenirs, decorative objects, etc. And a closed-back model makes for a very effective way to separate two areas.
But how about adding in a narrow barrier wall with some decorative wallpaper? Our example above flaunts a striking scene where the wall’s design matches up with the kitchen’s colour palette.
The half wall is definitely one of the greatest architectural touches, successfully separating two areas without losing too much visual space.
Adding such an element to the outskirt of your kitchen, slightly higher than the countertops, announces to everyone where your kitchen ends and the next room begins.
But there’s more: add a few stools and turn that half-wall into a breakfast nook/peninsula.
The kitchen island is the peninsula’s free-standing cousin, and can be just as effective in breaking up space. In addition, it also provides storage opportunities for a range of objects, from pots and pans to utensils and cookbooks.
Our interior architect above expertly matched the island’s look to the kitchen’s, turning this divider into a stunning little décor piece.
The joys of a see-through fireplace – expertly separating two areas while also ensuring snug and comfy interiors during winter.
Being quite versatile, a fireplace allows us to customise its size and layout and lets us decide exactly how big of a barrier it will be.
Mantelpiece or not? Metal or stone? What does your perfect fireplace look like? For more ideas, see these: 8 Unique Fireplace Designs.