​9 crucial bathroom design mistakes you should avoid

The Bromptons: Chelsea, Roselind Wilson Design
This just in: your bathroom is one of the most used rooms in your entire house. And, unlike your bedroom, it is accessible to your friends and guests on a regular basis, which is why any amendments to this space (from small touch-ups to large renovations) are considered quite vital. 

But relax: homify is here with another powerful bunch of helpful hints and tips to ensure the end result is perfect, functional and stylish. 

So, if you’re considering adding a few changes to your bathroom, then make sure you know what not to do…

1. Holding back on storage space

Ample counter- and storage space is crucial for a well-appointed bathroom. Therefore, it’s important that you not opt for small storage units because you don’t want to crowd the room. 

Newsflash: your bathroom will seem even more cluttered if it’s full of loose lying stuff or lacks appropriate counter space, especially if it’s being used by more than one person.

2. Going too big with that tub

ILUMINACIÓN EN EL BAÑO (THE ONE 2015), LEDS-C4
Freestanding bathtubs are becoming trendier, yet delicate planning is required in terms of space—and this includes getting that humongous bathtub into your bathroom.

Carefully measure your bathroom, the hallway/staircase leading to it, and that bath beauty you’re thinking of acquiring. And always take measurements with you when shopping for baths or other large items that can’t be taken apart. 

We have some exquisite Freestanding Bath Ideas for your bathroom.

3. Not thinking about ventilation

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California
Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

A room that is not properly ventilated, especially one that deals with water and moisture, is a prime candidate for mildew and mould. 

Avoid this disgusting (and embarrassing) blunder by investing in an efficient fan- and/or exhaust system for your bathroom design. 

And the great thing about windows is that they can open!

4. Getting too slippery

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark
Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

Slipping and breaking an arm can put a real damper on bath/shower time. This is why non-slip materials are vital for the bathroom.

But don’t opt for just any hideous no-slip stickers for your shower floor. Add some class by considering more modern non-slip surfaces, such as those with pebbled or ribbed finishes.

And remember these two magic words: bath mat.

5. Going too dark

Viva la "Vita", Royal Lagos Company
Lighting is key in any bathroom, especially if you’re using the space for dressing and applying makeup. 

Ceiling fixtures, wall sconces, backlit mirrors… there is really no excuse to stumble around in a dark bathroom. And if you want to set a certain mood with bath time, then consider installing a dimmer, which can also save on energy.

6. Not focusing on sink space

Redston Road, N8, XUL Architecture
Redston Road, N8

Sharing your bathroom with others? Double sink vanities can make all the difference in terms of space. 

In addition, under-mounted or integrated sinks help to give a smoother surface that’s much easier to clean.

homify hint: A large mirror offers more flexibility than small ones hung over each sink.

7. Opting for the wrong paint

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins
Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

The right paint choice can also help fight the growth of mould, as well as peeling paint. Ask your local paint shop for more information on paint types formulated specifically for bathrooms.

homify hint: Soft natural hues of beige, blue, and green complement skin tones best. Avoid painting your bathroom a colour that you wouldn’t wear.

8. Making it too trendy

Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom

A waterfall showerhead and illuminated faucet may seem hot right now, but trends don’t last. 

To avoid a bathroom do-over every year, stick with neutral colours, classic styles and quality, and natural materials. 

And if you want to add some funky touches, rather do it with accessory items – anything you can add or remove without using a screwdriver, sledgehammer, or wrench.

9. Not using professionals

Bathroom
Bathroom

The bathroom is the last place you want to test out your DIY skills. Banging around in a slippery room that mixes electricity with water is dangerous, so rather put your (and your family’s) safety in the hands of the experts. 

See homify’s fantastic collection of professionals, such as electricians, plumbers, tilers, and more, ready and willing to help you get the bathroom you deserve.

What other tips can you add to make that bathroom better and safer? Share a comment below and let us know...

