​9 crucial bathroom design mistakes you should avoid

This just in: your bathroom is one of the most used rooms in your entire house. And, unlike your bedroom, it is accessible to your friends and guests on a regular basis, which is why any amendments to this space (from small touch-ups to large renovations) are considered quite vital.

But relax: homify is here with another powerful bunch of helpful hints and tips to ensure the end result is perfect, functional and stylish.

So, if you’re considering adding a few changes to your bathroom, then make sure you know what not to do…