A Surprisingly Different Family Home

Our vantage point at the foot of the driveway provides us with the perfect position to take in the kerb appeal of this new house. When designing the home Archipelag took what most would consider the classic family home look and created a somewhat modern interpretation.

We love how the timber that adorns the garage, front entrance and window frames matches the same natural tones found in the woodland found right of the doorstep. Though the building doesn't appear overly large from our perspective, the home and its many private and communal rooms are generous in size and provide more than enough space for the new owners to work with.

Speaking of generous dimensions, come and see the back garden…