A Surprisingly Different Family Home

In our latest Ideabook we've been fortunate enough to be given access to check out the latest project from one of our favourite home designers, Archipelag. Their latest creation is a gorgeous family residence that encompasses some of the firm's best work.
This is the type of home where you feel comfortable and at ease as soon as one enters thanks to the elegantly warm décor. Though Archipelag's work is hard to imitate, we're certain that you'll feel compelled to implement certain ideas of theirs once you've finished reading.
Let's check it out!
Our vantage point at the foot of the driveway provides us with the perfect position to take in the kerb appeal of this new house. When designing the home Archipelag took what most would consider the classic family home look and created a somewhat modern interpretation.
We love how the timber that adorns the garage, front entrance and window frames matches the same natural tones found in the woodland found right of the doorstep. Though the building doesn't appear overly large from our perspective, the home and its many private and communal rooms are generous in size and provide more than enough space for the new owners to work with.
Speaking of generous dimensions, come and see the back garden…
This lush and green back garden is a playground for both the adults and children of the household. The kids can run wild on the lawn or go climbing up the big trees that stood here long before the house was built.
Naturally, the adults don't have as much energy as the little ones but thankfully there is a space more suited to their interests. A shaded terrace has been built into the design of the main building, which will soon be set up for outdoor dining and relaxing.
It's clear to see that both the homeowners and their interior designers have a keen eye for detail, with the living and dining space epitomising what we would consider good design. White walls, high ceilings and modern lighting ensure this communal area always remains light and bright.
A few personal touches, such as the elephant pot plant and that interesting designer light fixture, provide us with an insight into the style and personality of the owners.
In the dining area the contemporary furniture of similar design to that we saw in the lounge area establishes a sense of continuity in the aesthetic. The pieces you can see here are bespoke and hand-picked by the owners, who have a penchant for contemporary items.
The industrial style lighting above the table, in conjunction with the spotlights, introduces a warm and pleasant ambience for those dining.
We turn back around to gain a better insight into the living room setup. It really is the perfect place for the family to gather around in the evening time after the dinner. There's no shortage of seating with two extra long couches angled in an L-shape, positioned towards the television.
To the right-hand side of the image we spot a trendy, ultra-modern fireplace. This could be the statement piece of the décor with its stunning form enclosed completely by glass and sealed within the partisan wall.
To conclude we witness the same colour scheme in the smart and modern bathroom. The space has been kitted out with cleverly integrated storage, which includes a drawer unit that blends in beautifully with the clean white ceramic sink unit.
Though small, the space has been used wonderfully to create a sense of practicality and ease of use. The mirrored wall works to achieve a larger sense of space whilst simultaneously reflecting the light to make the room seem brighter.
