Homes hiding surprises you won't see coming!

We know that you love homes that have something special inside, which shock and surprise, so we've found three amazing UK properties to showcase today. You might think you know what lies behind their façades, but be prepared to raise an eyebrow.
We're not going to give anything away but, needless to say, each of these properties received expert help, from talented architect, builders and fitters so if you're ready to take a walk on the wild side, let's go!
What we see here is a recognisable family home of similar style to countless others found throughout the UK. There's no denying that it has a charm and beauty all of its own, with a lemon yellow render and pretty bay windows. But you know there is something special somewhere inside…
To the rear of the property, this stunning and futuristic extension has been created in a bid to open plan the ground floor and make it totally unique. Just look at the angled glazing and incredible ceiling height!
A kitchen, dining and living room all rolled into one, there is no way you could have ever guessed that this was at the rear of the house by looking at the façade. That's what we love about the project so much! It's discreet and only showy to those invited to see it.
The proportions and style of this home are impressive to say the least. We love that there's a modicum of traditional styling on show, which really elevates this modern build into the realms of classic mansion that will stand proud for generations to come. The question is, what could be inside that would set this home apart from other luxury builds?
Far from your average indoor swimming pool, this is a new level of luxury and offers residents spa relaxation on tap. A languid pool meets a fabulous hot tub and, just by looking at the detailed decoration, you know this is an exceptional space.
The statement lights are phenomenal, as is the glass wall that allows you to view the pool from the inside of the house. This could be a 5 star resort anywhere in the world but no, it really is someone's house!
We love this house, which has been built on the site of a former piggery and think that the way it melds with its surroundings is inspired. What's more, it was an ambitious build that saw the owners unwilling to compromise on anything.
You'd be forgiven for looking at this property and assuming that the house itself was special and unique enough but it does contain an unusual addition…
How many houses have you encountered that have a dedicated artist studio an adjoining gallery? We doubt there will be many, if any!
While the main house is impressive beyond measure, it's this extra touch that truly sets it apart. Drenched in light, there were no corners cut with this stunning space and it gives a great insight into the residents themselves and where their passions lie.
