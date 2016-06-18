10 of the very best garden awnings

The sun's out so let's focus on what we can do to our gardens to get them summer ready. There's more to consider than just grabbing a barbecue as you'll need to ensure you have some shade for when the sun (hopefully) arrives. That's where big, beautiful and unusual awnings enter from stage left.

Take a look at the 10 awnings we've found as we're confident you'll find something that will not only work with your outdoor space but also add a new nuance of style and flair. There's no shame in being shady so let's take a look!