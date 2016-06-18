Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 of the very best garden awnings

press profile homify press profile homify
homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

The sun's out so let's focus on what we can do to our gardens to get them summer ready. There's more to consider than just grabbing a barbecue as you'll need to ensure you have some shade for when the sun (hopefully) arrives. That's where big, beautiful and unusual awnings enter from stage left.

Take a look at the 10 awnings we've found as we're confident you'll find something that will not only work with your outdoor space but also add a new nuance of style and flair. There's no shame in being shady so let's take a look!

1. Small and simple

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Let's start things off with a lovely and classic little installation that offers practical shade, good looks and quality craftsmanship.  Metal and canvas makes for a super elegant addition to this patio!

2. A private haven

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the ultimate in garden relaxation, we love this enclosed gazebo, complete with a stylish tent-style awning. You can even close the curtains and be totally secluded. Perfect for a sneaky nap in the warm weather!

3. Perfect paper airplanes

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

The style game of awnings has definitely been upped with this amazing installation that looks like a giant paper airplane. With the strings being adjustable you could hang this in any outdoor space.

4. What a contrast

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dramatic black awning looks exceptional against the rich red wood and adds an almost Japanese feel to the patio. What a great addition for a Zen garden, especially with some cherry blossom fairy lights!

5. Brilliant for balconies

TOLDOS DE COFRE ROAMA, TOLDOS ROAMA TOLDOS ROAMA GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
TOLDOS ROAMA

TOLDOS ROAMA
TOLDOS ROAMA
TOLDOS ROAMA

Don't fret if you've been lamenting your lack of outdoor space because you only have a balcony as this awning is especially for you. Turning your overhang into a secluded al fresco haven, you might not even need a bikini if you're feeling brave!

6. Big and beautiful

Toldos Cofre, Tendals Egara Tendals Egara GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Tendals Egara

Tendals Egara
Tendals Egara
Tendals Egara

Swimming pools and awnings are the perfect partners as once you get out after having a dip, you want to be able to dry off and get into the shade to prevent sunburn. This huge, retractable white version is effortlessly elegant and would look great even attached to a contemporary build.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Just a slither

SOMBRILLAS Y ESTRUCTURAS TENSADAS EXCLUSIVAS, DISTRIBUCIONES/JP DISTRIBUCIONES/JP GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
DISTRIBUCIONES/JP

DISTRIBUCIONES/JP
DISTRIBUCIONES/JP
DISTRIBUCIONES/JP

Simple shapes make for great awnings and this triangle not only looks fantastic, it also offers a practical way to install a useful corner of shade in any garden. Understated and simple to install, it won't detract from even the most well-tended borders and plants.

8. Extra special

La petite tente bambou : 20m2 de bonheur au coeur de votre jardin !, Marie de Saint Victor Marie de Saint Victor GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Marie de Saint Victor

Marie de Saint Victor
Marie de Saint Victor
Marie de Saint Victor

For special occasions, such as weddings, nothing beats a fabulous awning that has been decked out in fairy lights and flowers. You might need to employ the services of a landscape designer to ensure it's erected in the perfect spot but it's definitely worth it!

9. Stretch that canvas

Arredamento giardino 2016, Arredo-Giardino.com Arredo-Giardino.com GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Arredo-Giardino.com

Arredo-Giardino.com
Arredo-Giardino.com
Arredo-Giardino.com

There's almost something arty about this fabulous awning, as though you could paint a stunning mural on the top of it. What an idea! Isolating a corner of outdoor space, this dedicated shady spot makes for perfect summertime dining.

10. Adjust and adapt

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the combination of classic styling with modern electronics in this automated awning. When you want to let the sunshine in, simply press a button, fold away the canvas and enjoy a simple pergola. For super hot days, with one press you'll have all the cool respite you need!

For more summer inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Prepare Your Home For Summer.

Homes hiding surprises you won't see coming!
Would you like a stylish awning for your garden or patio? Which style would you opt for? Leave a comment and let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks