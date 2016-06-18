Before and After: 3 Awful Façades Saved!

You only get one opportunity to make a great first impression so when it comes to your home, the impact your façade has cannot be underestimated. Though you might think that how your home looks on the inside is the most important factor, as that's where you spend most time every day, you can't ignore a shockingly drab exterior. It says more about you and your home than you might believe.

We've unearthed some truly shocking façade makeovers that will have you looking at your home and considering a fresh coat of paint. Be prepared as the before shots really are awful!