10 perfect colours to make your façade look modern

If you want to give your home a fabulous facelift and an almighty freshen up, one of easiest and most impactful ways to do that is to change up the colour of the façade. It will still be a big job to undertake but if you call in a team of professional painters, they will have it completed for you in no time at all. All you need do is sit back and bask in the greatness of your home's new look.
To keep things modern, fresh and stylish, we've identified the top 10 colour schemes that you should consider for your exterior so come take a look. We dare you to be a little different!
Earthy colours will look fantastic on a super contemporary building and really bed the house into the surroundings. We think this pale terracotta shade is an absolute dream, making the house look phenomenally classy. As does that front door!
Quickly taking the place of black as the all time classic colour of choice, French navy will always grab attention, look impossibly chic and make a real statement. You wouldn't even need a garden as the blue works just fine on its own.
Are you brave enough to paint your house pink? If you are blessed with a sunny location, we don't think many colours look better or more modern. With a host of tropical plants complementing the look, you'll really embrace the continental vibe!
Stern, authoritative and timeless, grey is the ideal choice for luxe homes finished in a contemporary style. We think a few different hues work wonderfully together to give depth and shape, rather than creating one large monolith.
If wood cladding plays a central part in the façade of you home, perhaps you might like to add in an accent colour as a contrast to the natural warmth? Any shade will work well but we have to say that this vibrant red really ticks all the right boxes for us!
Is there anything more elegant that a lovely monochrome finish? It works for everything but when it comes to house exteriors, we think a splash of black and white paint is like draping an Armani dinner jacket over your walls. Divine, ageless and humble.
You don't need your very own citadel to make a yellow exterior work so if you love rich tones, we can't recommend mustard hues enough. Adding a little more warmth than plain white, we believe yellow highlights interesting shapes and exterior nuances to their best.
If painting your home seems like something you might like but you can't decide on just one colour, why not select a few and paint separate walls in different shades? This will really accentuate different textures or areas and could make for a very cohesive feel between the inside and outside spaces. This works especially well with contemporary boxy builds that are formed of a number of modules.
Leaving your home façade a little more raw looking is fast becoming a popular modern trend. So, rather than a bright colour for the walls, you paint them in an almost bland cement tone and accessorise with natural wood or white detailing. This works exceptionally well for simple frontages as it lets the stature of the house really take centre stage.
Last but most certainly not least we have a staple of home façade decorating. White will make any home look elegant, chic and contemporary but if you really want to push the modern vibe, be sure to not just paint your walls. White doors, window frames and even garden accessories will all support the theme and give you a unique, minimalist look. Bright lighting will be the icing on the cake!
