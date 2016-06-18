10 perfect colours to make your façade look modern

If you want to give your home a fabulous facelift and an almighty freshen up, one of easiest and most impactful ways to do that is to change up the colour of the façade. It will still be a big job to undertake but if you call in a team of professional painters, they will have it completed for you in no time at all. All you need do is sit back and bask in the greatness of your home's new look.

To keep things modern, fresh and stylish, we've identified the top 10 colour schemes that you should consider for your exterior so come take a look. We dare you to be a little different!