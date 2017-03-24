Brilliant DIY ideas for your garden

Do you ever wander outside, take a look at your garden and think that it could do with something extra? Just a small, personal touch that would really elevate it to new levels of cool and gorgeousness? We do, so we thought it might be fun to look at some really easy to complete DIY garden projects.
Regardless of your budget or skill level, we think have a great little weekend gardening project for you. Pop on some overalls and prepare to get hands on!
If you have a pretty garden path but it doesn't set your heart on fire with pride, why not think about adding some large stones to create a stunning edge?
It will finish the look off perfectly and, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you could alternate between rocks and rock shaped lights to zing up the space after dark!
Gardens really come into their own when people come over so to get the most out of every warm day, try building a simple brick barbecue.
That way, you'll have a fun and sociable way to eat whenever the grey clouds disappear.
If there's one thing we love it's furniture made from reclaimed timber. Old roof trusses, railway sleepers and even pallets all work well, offering an affordable way to add some new style to your outdoor space.
The best part is, you won't need to call in the carpenters to do this for you!
Crazy paving is making a very welcome comeback, especially thanks to people looking for more sustainable and less wasteful ways to decorate their homes and gardens.
Use mismatched slabs and rocks to create something totally unique and, if you like colour, why not paint them?
Your parking space doesn't have to be purely perfunctory so, if you have an outdoor spot, look to add some pizzazz with pretty plants and flowers.
Just make sure you don't opt for anything too delicate in case your exhaust fumes have a negative impact.
You don't need to go too adventurous with your garden landscaping so, if you consider yourself to be a bit of an amateur, redesigning an entire outside space might be a bit much.
Why not start slowly with a few small beds or potted plants, which can easily be moved as desired?
Repurposing tree stumps in your garden is fantastic and the possibilities are endless. We love using them as funky, organic seating but they work equally well as pot bases.
Finally, a reason to lop that dead wood!
Stone walls look great but they can be time consuming to install if you're inexperienced. This will not be a project that you'll complete in a day but the results really speak for themselves.
Try to do this during summer so that your mortar will set quicker and make life easier by using big chunks of stone.
Decking always looks phenomenal but so many people forget to finish it well, leaving uneven, straggly edges. You can avoid that by simply using a jigsaw to cut pretty shapes into your edges.
Don't forget to treat the raw cuts with a suitable stain as you don't want rotting pathways.
