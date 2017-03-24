Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Brilliant DIY ideas for your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
枕木木の庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenPlant pots & vases
Loading admin actions …

Do you ever wander outside, take a look at your garden and think that it could do with something extra? Just a small, personal touch that would really elevate it to new levels of cool and gorgeousness? We do, so we thought it might be fun to look at some really easy to complete DIY garden projects.

Regardless of your budget or skill level, we think have a great little weekend gardening project for you. Pop on some overalls and prepare to get hands on!

1. Living on the edge

枕木木の庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenPlant pots & vases
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

If you have a pretty garden path but it doesn't set your heart on fire with pride, why not think about adding some large stones to create a stunning edge? 

It will finish the look off perfectly and, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you could alternate between rocks and rock shaped lights to zing up the space after dark!

2. Turn up the heat

ハウスbetweenデッキの庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFire pits & barbecues
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Gardens really come into their own when people come over so to get the most out of every warm day, try building a simple brick barbecue

That way, you'll have a fun and sociable way to eat whenever the grey clouds disappear.

3. Work with wood

こんなクリート, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

If there's one thing we love it's furniture made from reclaimed timber. Old roof trusses, railway sleepers and even pallets all work well, offering an affordable way to add some new style to your outdoor space. 

The best part is, you won't need to call in the carpenters to do this for you!

4. We're all mad here

枕木木の庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenSwings & play sets
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Crazy paving is making a very welcome comeback, especially thanks to people looking for more sustainable and less wasteful ways to decorate their homes and gardens. 

Use mismatched slabs and rocks to create something totally unique and, if you like colour, why not paint them?

5. Fashion and function together at last

枕木木の庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 Garages & sheds
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Your parking space doesn't have to be purely perfunctory so, if you have an outdoor spot, look to add some pizzazz with pretty plants and flowers. 

Just make sure you don't opt for anything too delicate in case your exhaust fumes have a negative impact.

6. Work to your skill level

GOODOUBLE [キュート&クール＝キューティクル], 平山庭店 平山庭店 Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

You don't need to go too adventurous with your garden landscaping so, if you consider yourself to be a bit of an amateur, redesigning an entire outside space might be a bit much. 

Why not start slowly with a few small beds or potted plants, which can easily be moved as desired?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't get stumped for ideas

枕木木の庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenPlants & flowers
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Repurposing tree stumps in your garden is fantastic and the possibilities are endless. We love using them as funky, organic seating but they work equally well as pot bases. 

Finally, a reason to lop that dead wood!

8. Build up to something trickier

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenAccessories & decoration
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Stone walls look great but they can be time consuming to install if you're inexperienced. This will not be a project that you'll complete in a day but the results really speak for themselves. 

Try to do this during summer so that your mortar will set quicker and make life easier by using big chunks of stone.

9. On the top deak

ハウスbetweenデッキの庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFire pits & barbecues
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Decking always looks phenomenal but so many people forget to finish it well, leaving uneven, straggly edges. You can avoid that by simply using a jigsaw to cut pretty shapes into your edges. 

Don't forget to treat the raw cuts with a suitable stain as you don't want rotting pathways.

For more great garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Exciting Modern Ideas For Dull Suburban Gardens.

You can learn 5 things from this Chester garden
Which of these ideas would work great in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks