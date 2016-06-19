Summer barbecue ideas for country gardens

The heat is on so it's time to drag out the barbecue and get grilling! Breakfast, lunch and dinner can all be made on a super hot griddle so why not make the most of the summer months and really step up your al fresco cooking?
We've found some amazing barbecues that we know will inspire you to get a little more creative with your garden but, if you don't believe us, feast your eyes on all the tasty pictures below!
For the perfect patio addition we think you can't go wrong with a hand-built barbecue, like this. So much more than just a grill, this fabulous example even has a wood-fired pizza oven. Delicious!
Why only wheel out your grill a few days of a the year when you can have a designated cooking station set up permanently in your garden? The tiles make it such a stylish feature, bringing a holiday vibe to your outdoors.
The cast iron look of this barbecue is utterly fantastic, making the traditional image of al fresco grilling really pop in our minds. You can imagine dad at the helm, leading the charge with slightly crispy sausages and burnt burgers on his special grill deck.
For the keen DIY enthusiast we think this stonework barbecue is a must-do project. It looks great, offers even, easy cooking and is ready all year round to whip up some amazing food. Winter barbecues are a thing!
The joy of transportable barbecues is that you can move them around to the best vantage point. So, in a garden that enjoys a stunning view, your chef doesn't need to be relegated to an uninhabited corner while they cook. A gas-fired barbecue is even better as you aren't going to waste time trying to get the coals hot.
You can tell this barbecue is used by someone who really loves to cook but even those of you that just like to dabble can be inspired by the easy access to freshly grown herbs in plant pots. A real kitchen away from the house, this is lovely!
Can we even really call this a barbecue? Surely this is more of a luxury kitchen that just happens to be out on a patio? A living wall installation and large television really add something that few barbecue stations ever have!
You have to take a couple of looks at this amazing barbecue to really appreciate what it is and how it works. Once you get it though, it's impossible not to love. What a sleek and subtle way to have year-round access to a grill!
Natural wood and barbecues are such a match made in heaven so, for a really beautiful and more organic grill installation, we think this one is perfection. Your friends will be charred with envy!
These amazing luxury barbecues make us feel slightly ashamed as they're better than our actual kitchens! Adding a beautiful outdoor eating and cooking area is a really high end and unnecessary luxury but if you're keen to spend as much time outdoors as possible, it could be an investment. Televisions are optional but a hand-built barbecue should be at the top of your list!
If you took a quick glance, we'd forgive you for thinking this incredible barbecue was a dovecote. All the individual alcoves and recesses make for perfect condiment storage and a few hooks make utensil hanging a doddle. The only thing missing is a built-in fridge for storing your food.
