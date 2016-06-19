Summer barbecue ideas for country gardens

The heat is on so it's time to drag out the barbecue and get grilling! Breakfast, lunch and dinner can all be made on a super hot griddle so why not make the most of the summer months and really step up your al fresco cooking?

We've found some amazing barbecues that we know will inspire you to get a little more creative with your garden but, if you don't believe us, feast your eyes on all the tasty pictures below!