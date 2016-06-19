The Essex Barn with Dazzling Connections

Barn conversions never fail to impress but today's has something a little bit extra special that manages to set it apart from more standard projects. This building has been totally redesigned from the ground up, including a brand new entrance, usable annex and, the ultimate feature: a frameless glass corridor that connects the two halves of the building at the rear.

Natural oak, extensive glazing and a genuinely coherent design scheme have pulled together to create a home that feels welcoming whilst almost high end. One thing's for sure, the glass manufacturers called in to support this project must have had a lot of fun.

Let's take a closer look!