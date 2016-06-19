The Essex Barn with Dazzling Connections

Barn conversions never fail to impress but today's has something a little bit extra special that manages to set it apart from more standard projects. This building has been totally redesigned from the ground up, including a brand new entrance, usable annex and, the ultimate feature: a frameless glass corridor that connects the two halves of the building at the rear.
Natural oak, extensive glazing and a genuinely coherent design scheme have pulled together to create a home that feels welcoming whilst almost high end. One thing's for sure, the glass manufacturers called in to support this project must have had a lot of fun.
Let's take a closer look!
Imagine walking up the path to this amazing façade. You'd really understand that this was a conversion that had been completed to the most exacting standards and with quality of finish firmly in the front of everyone's minds, wouldn't you?
Red bricks contrast with almost agricultural black wood cladding and then that modern glazing sets everything off to perfection. Even the garden has been manicured to the most minute degree.
As you move to the rear of this gorgeous barn conversion the full extent of that incredible glazed connecting corridor comes into view. What especially strikes us is how natural it looks. The two segments of the house really do seem to naturally accept the addition.
Helping to fill the house with sunlight, this section is so much more than just an architectural flight of fancy. It's also a great way to make a practical addition a little more adventurous and eye-catching and we're obsessed!
We all know that we aren't exactly blessed with year round sunshine and gorgeous heatwaves here in the UK. Therefore you can't ever really have too many windows in your home. The more you have, the brighter your home will feel, so we can only imagine how incredible the interior of this barn must look.
Breaking up vast expanses of relatively standard bricks, the glazing adds a modern feel to a classic style of home. You certainly wouldn't want to keep you cattle in here any more, would you?
This corridor is appealing to us more and more, especially now that we can see just how seamless the connections between the glazing panels are. There's nothing to draw your attention to the fact that you are actually indoors.
Bright, exciting and the perfect location for some leafy friends, this glazed access channel looks incredible and, in a strange way, lets the warmth and tones of the other building materials come to the forefront.
This master bedroom is unbelievable. Though not enormous in size, the layout and functionality cannot be denied. Nor can that view! Everywhere you go in this house there is dazzling sunlight and glazing, which serve to make the house feel lighter and more airy.
Minimalist decorating has helped to keep this space feeling really understated, calm and chic and, with such a great vantage point, you can really see why the garden was given a lot of attention.
