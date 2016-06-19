8 sneaky storage solutions to improve your home

The quest for more storage never seems to end, does it? Just when you think you've safely stowed away all your possessions, more appear and all of a sudden you're cursing yourself for throwing away an old bookshelf. Well, no more! We think sneaky, hidden storage is the way to go so have found some of the best versions that you can install in your home.

We've got great ideas for every room so if you feel as though you're drowning in a sea of your own clutter, think of this article as us throwing you a life ring!