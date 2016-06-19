8 sneaky storage solutions to improve your home

The quest for more storage never seems to end, does it? Just when you think you've safely stowed away all your possessions, more appear and all of a sudden you're cursing yourself for throwing away an old bookshelf. Well, no more! We think sneaky, hidden storage is the way to go so have found some of the best versions that you can install in your home.
We've got great ideas for every room so if you feel as though you're drowning in a sea of your own clutter, think of this article as us throwing you a life ring!
Spaces that are underused in your home are crying out to be repurposed as handy storage so why not think about commissioning a carpenter to come in and build you some bespoke shelving and/or drawers? That wasted space under your stairs is begging to be used!
This is basically the Inception version of kitchen storage as open up the cupboard and inside you'll find drawers, racks and all manner of great organisational aids. Never mind just a few tins, you could get the entire 'big shop' in here!
Safes aren't reserved for master villains or the super rich as we all have treasured items that we want to make sure are protected. Hiding your safe in a floor or wall is a great way to minimise space encroaching and you'll finally have somewhere for your rare Pez dispenser collection to live!
Under bed storage will never go out of style so when you're trying to maintain a clutter-free look, invest in a bed that enables you to lift the mattress and stash large bulky items underneath it. It's the perfect place for spare bed linen and towels.
Is there anything worse than looking for the television remote and not being able to find it? You know you had it a minute ago but now it's gone. An ottoman with a secret storage compartment will make sure that never happens again and you can even stash TV guides and snacks in there for film night so you don't have to leave the living room.
An underground wine cellar might sound like a super luxurious addition to your home but if you're a bit of a bottle buff, you don't want to take up valuable countertops with lots of wine. A basement conversion is a great way to ensure that your passion doesn't interfere with your frequently used rooms too much.
If your kitchen is small or awkwardly shaped, getting enough cupboard space in there can be a real challenge. That's why we love these amazing narrow slide out wall sections, which are perfect for canned goods. Even a super tiny slither of space can be transformed!
This tiny home has certainly made the most of the wall space by sticking small but strong hanging spheres throughout the flat. The balls act as both quirky decoration and a place to hang bags, jackets, keys and necklaces.
