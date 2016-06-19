Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 sneaky storage solutions to improve your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

The quest for more storage never seems to end, does it? Just when you think you've safely stowed away all your possessions, more appear and all of a sudden you're cursing yourself for throwing away an old bookshelf. Well, no more! We think sneaky, hidden storage is the way to go so have found some of the best versions that you can install in your home.

We've got great ideas for every room so if you feel as though you're drowning in a sea of your own clutter, think of this article as us throwing you a life ring! 

1. Under the stairs

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Spaces that are underused in your home are crying out to be repurposed as handy storage so why not think about commissioning a carpenter to come in and build you some bespoke shelving and/or drawers? That wasted space under your stairs is begging to be used!

2. Storage in your storage

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

This is basically the Inception version of kitchen storage as open up the cupboard and inside you'll find drawers, racks and all manner of great organisational aids. Never mind just a few tins, you could get the entire 'big shop' in here!

3. Keep it safe

MILLIONAIRE Jewelry Safe By Boca do Lobo, Be-Luxus Be-Luxus Office spaces & stores
Be-Luxus

Be-Luxus
Be-Luxus
Be-Luxus

Safes aren't reserved for master villains or the super rich as we all have treasured items that we want to make sure are protected. Hiding your safe in a floor or wall is a great way to minimise space encroaching and you'll finally have somewhere for your rare Pez dispenser collection to live!

4. Sleep on it

Au Lit, ECUS ECUS BedroomBeds & headboards
ECUS

ECUS
ECUS
ECUS

Under bed storage will never go out of style so when you're trying to maintain a clutter-free look, invest in a bed that enables you to lift the mattress and stash large bulky items underneath it. It's the perfect place for spare bed linen and towels.

5. Don't lose it in your living room

Union Jack Chesterfield Ottoman Locus Habitat Living roomSide tables & trays
Locus Habitat

Union Jack Chesterfield Ottoman

Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat

Is there anything worse than looking for the television remote and not being able to find it? You know you had it a minute ago but now it's gone. An ottoman with a secret storage compartment will make sure that never happens again and you can even stash TV guides and snacks in there for film night so you don't have to leave the living room.

6. Hide it all underground

View into the wine cellar from the hallway PAD ARCHITECTS Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
PAD ARCHITECTS

View into the wine cellar from the hallway

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

An underground wine cellar might sound like a super luxurious addition to your home but if you're a bit of a bottle buff, you don't want to take up valuable countertops with lots of wine. A basement conversion is a great way to ensure that your passion doesn't interfere with your frequently used rooms too much.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Would the real slim storage please slide out?

Larder cupboard Fraher and Findlay KitchenStorage
Fraher and Findlay

Larder cupboard

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

If your kitchen is small or awkwardly shaped, getting enough cupboard space in there can be a real challenge. That's why we love these amazing narrow slide out wall sections, which are perfect for canned goods. Even a super tiny slither of space can be transformed!

8. Create your own opportunites

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

This tiny home has certainly made the most of the wall space by sticking small but strong hanging spheres throughout the flat. The balls act as both quirky decoration and a place to hang bags, jackets, keys and necklaces.

For more storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Smart Storage Solutions.

The Essex Barn with Dazzling Connections
Are you always in need of more storage? Would any of these solutions work for you? Let loose in our comments, below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks