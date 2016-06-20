​6 small steps to your stylish kitchen makeover

Treating a room to a stylish facelift might be fun, but it’s not always trouble free. Hard work, creative planning, and dedication are required to ensure stunning results, especially when it comes to one of the most used rooms in anybody’s house – the kitchen.
With the abundance of interior design rules, it’s no surprise that just the thought of a makeover can seem overwhelming. But cheer up, for homify is here to, as always, turn a headache of a challenge into a fun and easy project.
And best of all? You’re only 6 easy steps away from a stunning new culinary hot spot.
Obviously it costs less to redo a smaller space, but that does not necessarily mean that tackling a large kitchen will drain you of your life savings. The smart thing to do, however, is to prioritise what needs to be brand new, and what can easily be refurbished or repaired.
Generally, countertops are one of the more costly items for a new kitchen, especially if you throw in a matching island. On the other hand, new shelves, flooring (depending on the material), and appliances can be surprisingly cheap when you factor everything together.
Therefore, unless the expensive parts are extremely outdated, budget with the cheapest furnishings first. Any remaining monies can then be dedicated to the more expensive amendments.
That kitchen needs to do more than just look pretty – it needs to be practical for cooking and entertaining, and this forces us to look at its layout.
There are three main choices to consider: the U, L, and C-layout. Our example above is of a U-shaped kitchen, obtaining its name based on the counters that form a U shape. This is a highly efficient layout, allowing us to cook, cut, rinse, and clean by moving only a few steps inbetween the different work zones.
Kitchen colours extend far beyond the walls – they also include appliances, furniture, flooring, décor, and accessories. Mixing and matching colours is acceptable, as long as it complements the entire flow of your kitchen and home.
Take a look at this kitchen above: the stone walls are light beige, while the floor is adorned with a creamy-toned tile surface. Both are known as neutral colours, and they fit very well together. Because they match up, the additional tones of greens and reds (contrasting beautifully, by the way) look very stylish without throwing the entire room off balance.
It’s no surprise that, as the most used room in the house, the kitchen sees its fair share of clutter. From cutlery, cooking utensils and groceries, to appliances and furniture pieces, one needs to be very creative to maximise storage space.
This kitchen cabinet shown above is a prime example of storage done right. It’s located on the counter, meaning it’s within close reach for cooking. It houses all the necessary spices and ingredients in one convenient area. Best of all? It has doors that can close, meaning we don’t have to see the huge array of items on a permanent basis.
Still continuing with the topic of storage, we now turn to built-in cabinets and floating shelves. Both of these are fantastic options to increase storage space: cabinets are above your work zone and can stretch the entire length of your kitchen, meaning it takes nothing more than a simple reach up to grab what you need.
Floating shelves are ingenious too, yet as they can’t hide behind doors, they shouldn’t store the same amount of items that closed cabinets do – this will just make your kitchen seem cluttered and messy.
You want your kitchen to seem charming and lived in, which is what accessories and décor will accomplish. However, be careful not to overdo it, as too many additions will compromise the functionality of your kitchen.
Make sure your counters, table, and floors are free from cluttered items – you still want to be able to see and appreciate those stunning surfaces.
Notice the clever arrangement of our kitchen above. Just the right amount of accessories and add-ons adorn the layout, yet there is an overflow of space to comfortably work and move about.