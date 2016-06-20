​6 small steps to your stylish kitchen makeover

Treating a room to a stylish facelift might be fun, but it’s not always trouble free. Hard work, creative planning, and dedication are required to ensure stunning results, especially when it comes to one of the most used rooms in anybody’s house – the kitchen.

With the abundance of interior design rules, it’s no surprise that just the thought of a makeover can seem overwhelming. But cheer up, for homify is here to, as always, turn a headache of a challenge into a fun and easy project.

And best of all? You’re only 6 easy steps away from a stunning new culinary hot spot.