​10 simple steps to designing small living rooms like an expert

Any small space, whether it’s the bedroom, bathroom, or study, presents a few challenges – and even more so if it’s a room where you allow guests in on a regular basis, like the living room.

You want to show off your exquisite taste in décor and furniture, and yet you also want enough space to enjoy some comfortable socialising with the friends. What a predicament.

Don’t let your limited legroom put a damper on your love for entertaining. You can still make a stylish statement and have that room feel and look more spacious than it actually is.

How? Let’s see…