Clocks: timely design

As we become more and more reliant on cellphones to check the time, sometimes it seems as though the clock could become a relic of the past. But nothing can beat the convenience of glancing up at the wall to check whether you are on time as you head out the door. In addition to being useful, clocks can also be very stylish. Although the mechanisms of a timepiece are notoriously intricate, the design from the outside is very simple, allowing designers the opportunity to get creative, making clocks that re-imagine the way we tell time. Today on homify, with the help of our UK experts, we have a look at some clocks with timely, original designs.