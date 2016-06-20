The Dorset House of Many Shapes

Found in Poole, the house we're going to show you today really pushes the boundaries of what architects can do. This is certainly not your average red brick terrace or a simple contemporary box build. Instead, it's a myriad of angles and shapes which, on paper, shouldn't work together but in reality make for a phenomenal façade.

Paired with a crisp, clean and bright white interior, this really is a modern masterpiece that won't quit but the overwhelming sense of calm it exudes washes over you while you admire it. It's a very different kind of home so let's take a closer look!