The Dorset House of Many Shapes

Found in Poole, the house we're going to show you today really pushes the boundaries of what architects can do. This is certainly not your average red brick terrace or a simple contemporary box build. Instead, it's a myriad of angles and shapes which, on paper, shouldn't work together but in reality make for a phenomenal façade.
Paired with a crisp, clean and bright white interior, this really is a modern masterpiece that won't quit but the overwhelming sense of calm it exudes washes over you while you admire it. It's a very different kind of home so let's take a closer look!
We have looked at this picture for an extended period of time, just trying to work out how exactly it all went together. There doesn't seems to be a logical way to make the pieces work or a prescribed order to build them in, yet here we are!
Angles, curves, triangles and linear segments work so harmoniously that we're a little shocked. The contemporary aesthetic is undeniable but we also feel a little classic Art Deco flavour. How can one house be so complex yet so stunning?
White render and natural wood are frequently used together in modern house builds so that's not a groundbreaking addition but what is unusual is the contrast of a sweeping curve against a vivid white box segment. The really strange thing is that, although it's a contrast, the shapes complement each other so well.
Housing a lovely bedroom on the top floor of the house, this rounded penthouse module looks fantastic clad in wood, against the white of the lower floor. It's so striking we can see why this material pairing is fast becoming a classic.
We don't feel surprised that the interior of this amazing new build home has been left open plan but we do like it as it fits so well with the eclectic exterior and the modern vibe. Had the rooms inside been cordoned off, it would have felt smaller and far more stale.
Finished mostly in white, this kitchen/dining/living room set up is absolutely amazing, giving you a great sense of how large this build is. With five bedrooms, it certainly makes sure everyone's whims are catered for we think you'd need a bike to get around!
Though we love the contemporary interior design style, we sometimes find ourselves lamenting the lack of cosy corners, dens and snugs. However, that's just one more thing that the visionary team here accounted for. It's as though they had a crystal ball and could see into the future to cater to every need.
This living room is still in the open plan area but feels more secluded and private, offering a comfy sofa to snuggle up on and fluffy carpet to warm the toes. Open plan living really is fantastic but it's also essential to embrace a little privacy. This house is the perfect balance!
In the last picture we could see a super little terrace come into view, which got us thinking… what must the garden be like? A huge house often negates garden space but just look at how sweet and perfectly finished this rear area is.
It's almost divine in its channelling of Art Deco styling and we love the sweeping white walls, which perfectly match the shapes of the house façade. This home is so well-balanced that we actually feel more relaxed after looking at it. With nothing disrupting the calm or sticking out like a sore thumb, you know you've stumbled on genius house design.
