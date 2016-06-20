Your browser is out-of-date.

9 statement lighting ideas to brighten every room in your home

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
The key to finishing any room is to ensure that every aspect has been given consideration and so often we see lighting falling at the final hurdle. It's such a shame, especially when you realise that every single room in your house can stand to accept some amazing statement lighting.

From bathrooms through to your kid's room, we think we've found some incredible variations of really eye-catching lighting so take a look and get ready to feel illuminated!

1. Make sure you can see your food

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style dining room
Why slave over a hot stove all evening if you can't fully enjoy the fruits of your labour? Pendulum lights suspended over your dining table are a great way to add some brave styling as well as much needed functionality.

2. Light up your living room

Chandelier ST-12 metal edition, Intuerilight Intuerilight BedroomLighting
As one of the rooms you spend the most time in, your living room is definitely a perfect recipient for some really adventurous lighting. This arty installation offers the perfect combination of style, function and uniqueness!

3. Brighten that bathroom

Project 7 Windlesham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd BathroomLighting
Don't be shy when it comes to adding lighting to your bathroom's design. In fact, we think it's the perfect room for adding some really decadent and unexpected styles, such as sparkling crystal chandeliers!

4. Breathe life into your bedroom

Sphery, byKirsty byKirsty BedroomLighting
Bedroom lighting can be so much more than just a main light and a table lamp but we love the idea of coordinating the two in a matching style. These wooden shades might look understated but we think they're incredible in their simplicity.

5. The height of hallway style

lightcatcher homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Your hallway isn't just a transitional area so why make your lighting boring? If you have a dresser or a sideboard in your hallway, we think commissioning an artist to make you something special is a great idea and will be a real talking point for guests.

6. Open plan and wonderfully bright

Projects, Rachel O'Neill Rachel O'Neill Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Open plan spaces can afford to take on more than one light thanks to the generous proportions that they offer. This cluster of white shades looks amazing but each individual piece is just a little bit different. Way to try a variation on a theme.

7. Keep it fresh in your kitchen

Trendige Leuchten im Industriedesign, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop KitchenLighting
Kitchen lighting seems to be a little limited, with spotlights and halogens usually leading the charge. For something a little different, how about including something that can be directed straight at your chopping boards? Perfect for precision slicing!

8. Cool for kids

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Your kids will love it if you take the time to add some really exciting and funky lighting in their bedrooms. What could be better than bright neon strip lighting? Ideal for sleepovers and little ones that aren't keen on the dark, we think they look awesome.

9. Stay focused in your study

Urban Nomad Revisited Studio Isabel Quiroga Study/officeDesks Wood Grey
To make sure that you can concentrate long into the early hours, your study needs to be comfortable and well lit. Angled desk lamps are the ideal choice for any budding entrepreneur and with so many different styles out there, you'll find something regardless of how classic or avant garde you are.

If you fancy giving your garden the same treatment, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Create Sensitive Garden Lighting.

Have you made any adventurous lighting choices in your home? We'd love to hear how in the the comments, below...

