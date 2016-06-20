Before and After: A Kitchen Calamity Scrubs Up Nice

We think that certain projects really highlight when particular careers came into force. For example, it's clear that the 70s and early 80s were not prime time for kitchen planners. If they had been, a lot of people would now be taking early retirement as some of the installations that are still being replaced are absolutely atrocious. You'll be glad to know that today is one such project!
A badly laid out, dark and frankly, outrageously naff, kitchen has been transformed into something far more usable, chic and modern. Finished in a colour scheme that simply won't date, we think it's safe to say that the design team involved this time around have a real future in the industry.
Let's take a look…
We hate spaces like this one but perhaps that's because we've been spoilt by seeing pictures of clean surfaces, modern builds and stellar storage solutions every day. Or this is possibly just a hideous room that we would never want to spend any time in.
As kitchens go, this isn't small but does feels incredibly cramped. The cabinets are a laminate nightmare, cork tiles on the floor make us cry and what the heck are those curtains about? Enough!
Here is a space we could work with! While the room isn't unrecognisable, the newly fitted kitchen works absolute wonders to brighten and lift the space. The new layout is a great idea as it effectively cordons off the cooking zone whilst still allowing for conversation within the wider part of the room.
Everywhere we look we see built-in storage to prevent the clutter of before reforming and it's so strange that a dark wood and black installation could actually make a room look larger than simple wall cabinets.
Just in case you were so impressed by the renovation work that was carried out, don't forget that this is where it all started.
Cleared of a lot of the clutter in this picture, you really get a sense that it's the kitchen itself that made the room feel so dank and depressing. It's good to keep this in mind but we've seen enough… back to modernity, please!
It would have been easy to go really overboard with this revamp, installing funky wall tiles, outrageous colours and brash cabinets but, by holding back and adding just enough modernity, the style and elegance of the room speaks volumes.
Frosted glass in the cabinets keeps the light circulating, while the cream walls are now revitalised and warmed by the natural, rich wood of the cabinets. Black worktops add a stylish contrast but don't shrink the space and overall, we think this is such a success. Imagine what the owners thought!
Take another look at one of the before pictures: see if you can spot anything remotely timeless or ageless in either of them. We can save you the time and tell you that there is nothing. So, when it came to changing out fixtures and fittings, what a delight to see that the design team went for longevity rather than fashion.
Items such as a stainless steel sink, brushed metal appliances and real wood cabinet doors mean that the beauty and joy of this kitchen will last far longer than the memories of what was there before. Thank goodness for that!
