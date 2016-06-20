Make Your Home Look Bigger with these 5 Tips

We don't know who originally started the rumour that if you have a small home you have to decorate it in a super plain style so as not to draw attention to the dimensions and proportions. Whomever it was, we'd like a stern word with them as it simply isn't true!

Even tiny homes can enjoy huge amounts of style, bold choices and funky additions but we don't expect you to take our word for it. We've found a small home that, thanks to the services of a talented interior decorator, has made fantastic use of colour and style to really set it apart and give it a big personality.

If you're ready to start thinking outside your little box, let's get inspired…