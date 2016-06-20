Make Your Home Look Bigger with these 5 Tips

We don't know who originally started the rumour that if you have a small home you have to decorate it in a super plain style so as not to draw attention to the dimensions and proportions. Whomever it was, we'd like a stern word with them as it simply isn't true!
Even tiny homes can enjoy huge amounts of style, bold choices and funky additions but we don't expect you to take our word for it. We've found a small home that, thanks to the services of a talented interior decorator, has made fantastic use of colour and style to really set it apart and give it a big personality.
If you're ready to start thinking outside your little box, let's get inspired…
There used to be a school of thought that you should stick to light colours and smooth surfaces in a small space. However, we don't see anything wrong with this fantastic exposed brick look! Yes, it's been painted white on both sides of the room but it's the rough finish of the bricks that really stands out. And look, the room hasn't shrunk!
Adding extra texture, in the form of the wicker table, reinforces the point that this is a definite style choice and no accident. Thanks to a white and lilac colour scheme there is a real feeling of freshness that keeps the space airy and feeling larger.
A small home will not usually have a large bathroom but there are ways that you can inject a little style while also making the space feel more generous than it actually is. It's all about using transparent materials where possible and not just automatically plumping for opaque products because they're the norm.
It would have been so simple to use a solid shower screen or patterned curtain here. However, by installing a crystal clear glass door, with little in the way of framework, the whole installation just melts away. Suddenly this feels like a generous room with a lot of personality.
This bedroom really taps into our sense of fun and adventure. Despite not being enormous in size, it feels wonderfully welcoming, relaxing and like precisely the type of room we'd want to hunker down in at the end of a long day. Just look at that plaid wallpaper!
We believe that using plain decorating styles everywhere can really draw attention to a more bijou floor plan, before mentioning the fact it's a little boring. You need to feel free to express yourself and your tastes in the comfort of your own home. Choosing feature walls such as this keeps things lively but just the right side of restrained.
Your number one ally in the fight against your home home looking small is light. If you want to make your home feel bigger and look better, you need to throw open those curtains, get the glass clean and let the sunshine bounce around your home all day long.
This is where a pale interior comes into its own as the lighter the colours on the walls, the more sunlight will reflect off them. So while statement or feature walls get a huge thumbs up from us, remember to offset them with something a little cooler.
What's the one thing that a small home never seems to have enough of? Well, any home for that matter. STORAGE!
You might not think you have enough room to accommodate some extra cupboards or shelves but trust us when we say that you do. It's all a case of repurposing dead space! Under stairs storage should be your guiding force so consider recessed wall shelves that won't jut into the room and hidden cupboards in blank walls. Once you've found a place for all your belongings, you can be a little bit choosier about what you have out on show!
