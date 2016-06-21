To the Oxford Manor Reborn

Having been originally owned by New College, Oxford, this 12th century manor house had been added to and extended up to around the 1930s, when the manor and farmhouses seemed to come together into one dwelling. It was this building, with its impressive footprint, that was entrusted into the hands of a fantastic architectural firm with a view to improving and renovating it.
With a request to update the technological elements of the home while leaving the interior as traditional as possible, the scope of work completed here is absolutely staggering, including a sophisticated audio visual installation for a home cinema (just wait until you see it!). Given that this is a very traditional building with a great deal of heritage, the design needed to be sympathetic to that whilst also bringing the technology bang up-to-date.
We know you are going to be impressed!
We love that although this is a traditional home, this charming sun room that looks out into the garden has a really modern feel to it, taking full advantage of the glorious views out into the garden. Actually, can you call this a garden? These are probably better described as 'grounds'.
Understated and classic, the furniture looks perfectly at home in a heritage property that has willingly accepted a new extension and it gives a really good impression of what the other rooms will look like.
How's this for the ultimate in traditional bedrooms? While this style of decorating could look a little too old fashioned in some houses, here it simply accentuates the stunning period features and grandeur of a home that has a lot of history.
Cast iron fireplaces in bedrooms always look terrific but when partnered with luxe furniture and tasteful wall art, it looks perfectly at home. The pale blue and warm biscuit tones of this space really work together and we don't think we've ever seen antique furniture look so well positioned and natural.
Heritage style bathrooms will always hold a special place in our hearts as they manage to turn a very perfunctory and necessary room into something far more special and deserving of individual attention. This one is a prime example.
The marble floor is exquisite, as is the freestanding bathtub and that crystal chandelier light fixture. In any other home this would look too much or as though it was trying too hard but here it feels like the natural choice.
If you've ever taken a tour of a stately home, you will have probably noticed that hidden away are lovely little secluded nooks with single armchairs that make for perfect little pondering zones. We always like to think that the owners sit there to enjoy a good book or perhaps a glass of something delicious.
This beautiful little bow window is a fantastic inclusion and, while many would have left it bare, the addition of a cosy chair and a handy side table help to make it more of a stand out feature. Could you resist pulling the heavy drapes across to hide from the world for a few hours? Us neither!
While this is a heritage property, it doesn't mean that the owners didn't want to add some luxurious touches. Given that they are IT entrepreneurs, we think it makes perfect sense that modern splendour would play a part and this pool is something else!
Understated in style, the pool looks great but is supported by a plethora of stunning lights and a well-manicured garden. The lanterns help to add a little modernity but it's so interesting that most of the contemporary touches have been restricted to outside, with one notable exception…
We did tell you that you'd love this amazing home cinema space, didn't we? A far cry from the traditionalism of the rest of the interior, we think this is the ultimate in secret indulgences. Now it's obvious why a top of the range sound system needed to be included in the revamp!
A stark contrast to the soft, muted tones throughout the other internal spaces, we love the brave decision to make this room so contemporary that you almost don't believe it's in the same property. What a great way to combine tradition with modernity!
For more surprising heritage home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve.