To the Oxford Manor Reborn

Having been originally owned by New College, Oxford, this 12th century manor house had been added to and extended up to around the 1930s, when the manor and farmhouses seemed to come together into one dwelling. It was this building, with its impressive footprint, that was entrusted into the hands of a fantastic architectural firm with a view to improving and renovating it.

With a request to update the technological elements of the home while leaving the interior as traditional as possible, the scope of work completed here is absolutely staggering, including a sophisticated audio visual installation for a home cinema (just wait until you see it!). Given that this is a very traditional building with a great deal of heritage, the design needed to be sympathetic to that whilst also bringing the technology bang up-to-date.

We know you are going to be impressed!