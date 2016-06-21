Your browser is out-of-date.

9 really easy ways to finally declutter your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Industrial style kitchen
Finding ways to effectively declutter your kitchen is something that comes to us all with adulthood. It's almost a rite of passage and, while you might think it's not the most exciting thing in the world, it is necessary and can actually be a great way to express yourself even more through your decorating and furnishing choices.

We've thought of some really great ways to keep your surfaces clear and to add valuable extra storage to one of your most used rooms so curl up, relax and let's talk organisation!

1. Wall-mounted wonders

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

A fantastic way to show off your great taste in crockery, cookware and glasses, open wall shelves look great and add a wealth of extra storage space. Effectively, if you have a wall you can add shelves to it so this tip has limitless potential!

2. Get those utensils up

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen utensils always seem to take up way too much room in a drawer. To keep them within easy reach of the cooker whilst also freeing up some valuable pull out storage space, why not have a hanging system on your wall? This is also a great excuse for buying funky and colourful utensils!

3. Ssshh! It's a hidden pantry

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

From the outside it might just look like another regular cabinet but open up your pantry cupboard and you find a world of organisation and produce storage potential! The separate racks, drawers and shelves are amazing and you'd never struggle to get everything in here.

4. Bring down a shutter

Cooking Space Revamped, Drawing Hands Studio Drawing Hands Studio Minimalist kitchen
Drawing Hands Studio

Drawing Hands Studio
Drawing Hands Studio
Drawing Hands Studio

If your cabinets are never quite tidy enough, a shutter-fronted cupboard is a great innovation that you should think about including in your kitchen. When things get a little too disorganised, simply roll down the shutter and hide the mess away.

5. Every space counts

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Awkward corners used to be wasted space in your home but kitchen planners have become acutely aware of the issue, leading to clever ideas being brought to market. This corner drawer is utterly inspired, helping you get the most from every available inch of space in your kitchen.

6. Rack up your wine

Freezeland Barn SDA Architecture Ltd Country style kitchen
SDA Architecture Ltd

Freezeland Barn

SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd

If you're a wine buff, you probably enjoy perusing your collection of tipples. However, if things get a little out of hand you'll soon find that your countertops have been overrun with bottles. An integrated wine rack is a great way to prevent that from happening whilst still showing off your oenophile credentials!

7. Stand alone storage

Skyfall Kitchen Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style kitchen
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Kitchen

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Kitchen islands aren't just a luxury addition that we all dream of. They actually have a very practical purpose as they offer a huge amount of storage. Drawers, cabinets and even built-in wine racks all combine to essentially add another kitchen's worth of storage.

8. Bring on the baskets

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

Wicker baskets don't just look great, they are also fabulous for popping small, loose items in so that you don't have to leave them lying around, cluttering up your work surfaces. In a family home everyone could have a designated drawer so they can always locate their lost belongings.

9. Dressed for dinner

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island The Cotswold Company Country style kitchen Wood
The Cotswold Company

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

A large dresser is a great investment for any kitchen, especially as you can dedicate them to storing crockery and cookware. With handy drawers you will never need to leave table mats and cutlery out on show again.

More more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Amazing Compact Kitchen.

Are you always trying to find ways to keep your kitchen clear of clutter? Let us know which of these ideas would work best for you!

