Before and After: Eye-Opening Makeover for a Boring Flat

It's all very well choosing to be a little understated in your decorating but there are times when we look at flats before their transformations and wonder what the heck people were thinking and how anyone lived there. A little home comfort never hurt anyone!
Today we look at a very boring and plain flat, which got the mother of all style overhauls to become a real talking point. We love that something so neutral and dull got a big injection of lime green and simply took it in its stride. Intrigued? Then come take a look at what an inspired interior designer could do to your home…
We understand that a neutral scheme is often a good idea in smaller properties but would it have killed someone just to add a little splash of colour here? It wouldn't have taken much, perhaps just a wall print or a feature wall.
The floor is nice though and we do like that it's the ideal blank canvas for a revamp. On the other hand, what a snooze fest this room is!
Well, you certainly can't say that this room is dull any more, can you? There's so much going on in here that we don't know where to start so we'll state for the record that we think it looks phenomenal.
A simple kitchen looks great and really paves the way for dramatic lighting, funky sliding door panels and vivid pops of lime green. It's different but in the best possible way. What a refreshing change from simple white walls.
Boring or not, at least this room has some serious storage potential in the form of these recessed cupboards. A valuable commodity in any sized property, this feature becomes incredibly important in a smaller flat, such as this one.
We already know how these have been upgraded and we love it so let's not waste any time staring into the void. Let's see how it looks now…
Sliding, fabulously patterned doors are the ideal way to hide your storage recesses away whilst also adding some much needed flair and design creativity to what was a very boring room. All those punchy lime green accents are really exciting!
As this is an open plan kitchen/living/dining room space, we think the use of a vibrant accent colour to denote the food areas is utterly genius, allowing for a more understated and classic sofa to command pride of place in the lounge. It's not all pared back, however, just look at that luxe rug.
Getting the storage and counter space that you need in your small home's kitchen can be a real task but this project makes it look staggeringly simple. The U-shaped set up has been naturally accommodated by the complex multifunctional room, leaving no areas overlooked.
Functional yet elegant lighting helps to make this kitchen the ideal combination of style, practicality and compactness, without compromising on aesthetics. We really can't help thinking that this total transformation of one room is going to inspire a lot more open plan flats.
