Before and After: Eye-Opening Makeover for a Boring Flat

It's all very well choosing to be a little understated in your decorating but there are times when we look at flats before their transformations and wonder what the heck people were thinking and how anyone lived there. A little home comfort never hurt anyone!

Today we look at a very boring and plain flat, which got the mother of all style overhauls to become a real talking point. We love that something so neutral and dull got a big injection of lime green and simply took it in its stride. Intrigued? Then come take a look at what an inspired interior designer could do to your home…