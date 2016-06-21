9 cheap and easy ideas to instantly cheer up your bedroom

If you often go to bed feeling a little blue, perhaps you need to actively cheer up your bedroom a bit. A bright, warm and welcoming bedroom is such a joy but beware… if you follow our tips, you might find it too difficult to get up in the morning and leave for work.
We've devised some easy yet impactful ways that you can upgrade your bedroom to become one of the most cheerful spots in your home. Don't believe us? Just wait until you see these dreamy ideas!
Rails that show off all your clothes are a fabulous way to inject a little more fun and cheeriness into your boudoir so why not think about ditching the enclosed wardrobe and make a real feature of all your designer brights?
Your bed linen is what can make or break a cheerful bed so don't plump for a single colour or moody shade. Go as bold and bright as you dare and you'll instantly see your room transform and mood improve!
A bedside table is a great way to make sure that you have easy access to favourite books and magazines for a spot of light reading before you drift off to sleep. Just seeing a copy of Harry Potter on our nightstand makes us feel happier so try it for yourself and try to choose a funky table!
Adding bright colours to your bedroom will automatically cheer the whole room up and we can't think of a better way to do it on a big scale than by choosing an outrageously vibrant bed. Don't forget the cushions!
If you think you have a good idea for an accent colour in your bedroom, why not visit a design studio and have a CGI expert mock it up for you using your dimensions? If you can visualise what it would look like at the end, you might be more willing to take the plunge, starting by buying colourful furniture that will make you smile every time you see it!
You don't need to be entertaining anyone to treat yourself to some lovely scents and soft lighting, you know! Get some candles in your bedroom, in pretty colours that will match your scheme, and experiment with scents to find the one that makes you wake up happy and drift off into a relaxing slumber.
Fresh flowers make any room feel instantly more cheerful and beautiful so try to treat yourself to a bunch every week. Add them to your shopping list so you don't forget and revel in what a huge impact such a small and inexpensive treat can have on your room and well-being.
If time and budget are major constraints on your bedroom revamp, creating a feature wall could be the perfect project for you. It can be done in one day and with so many amazing wallpaper designs now available you will definitely find something cheerful and eye-catching.
There's no point in buying new bedding and making your walls a sunny delight if you keep the same old drab extras laying around. Make sure that any throws or cushions fit with your new, cheerful scheme and then you can be sure that nothing will bring you or your room down!
