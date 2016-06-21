Your browser is out-of-date.

9 cheap and easy ideas to instantly cheer up your bedroom

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
If you often go to bed feeling a little blue, perhaps you need to actively cheer up your bedroom a bit. A bright, warm and welcoming bedroom is such a joy but beware… if you follow our tips, you might find it too difficult to get up in the morning and leave for work.

We've devised some easy yet impactful ways that you can upgrade your bedroom to become one of the most cheerful spots in your home. Don't believe us? Just wait until you see these dreamy ideas!

1. Strut your fashionable stuff

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Rails that show off all your clothes are a fabulous way to inject a little more fun and cheeriness into your boudoir so why not think about ditching the enclosed wardrobe and make a real feature of all your designer brights?

2. Slip into something a little more cheerful

Bedding, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Bedding

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Your bed linen is what can make or break a cheerful bed so don't plump for a single colour or moody shade. Go as bold and bright as you dare and you'll instantly see your room transform and mood improve!

3. Keep your favourite books close

Robot Side table &New BedroomBedside tables
&amp;New

Robot Side table

&New
&amp;New
&New

A bedside table is a great way to make sure that you have easy access to favourite books and magazines for a spot of light reading before you drift off to sleep. Just seeing a copy of Harry Potter on our nightstand makes us feel happier so try it for yourself and try to choose a funky table!

4. Jump on the colourful bed trend

Scarlett Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Scarlett Bed

homify
homify
homify

Adding bright colours to your bedroom will automatically cheer the whole room up and we can't think of a better way to do it on a big scale than by choosing an outrageously vibrant bed. Don't forget the cushions!

5. Ask a professional for some colour thoughts

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

If you think you have a good idea for an accent colour in your bedroom, why not visit a design studio and have a CGI expert mock it up for you using your dimensions? If you can visualise what it would look like at the end, you might be more willing to take the plunge, starting by buying colourful furniture that will make you smile every time you see it!

6. Get a little indulgent

Forbidden Fruits PartyLite BedroomAccessories & decoration
PartyLite

Forbidden Fruits

PartyLite
PartyLite
PartyLite

You don't need to be entertaining anyone to treat yourself to some lovely scents and soft lighting, you know! Get some candles in your bedroom, in pretty colours that will match your scheme, and experiment with scents to find the one that makes you wake up happy and drift off into a relaxing slumber.

7. Cheer up, buttercup

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors BedroomBedside tables
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Fresh flowers make any room feel instantly more cheerful and beautiful so try to treat yourself to a bunch every week. Add them to your shopping list so you don't forget and revel in what a huge impact such a small and inexpensive treat can have on your room and well-being.

8. Zing up one wall

Summer Tropical Bloom Sian Zeng Walls & flooringWallpaper
Sian Zeng

Summer Tropical Bloom

Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng

If time and budget are major constraints on your bedroom revamp, creating a feature wall could be the perfect project for you. It can be done in one day and with so many amazing wallpaper designs now available you will definitely find something cheerful and eye-catching.

9. Don't forget the extras

Retro d.grey velvet with sunshine yellow, grey and n.blue tartan H.Tweed quilt Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles Harris Tweed,double bed size,reversible,patchwork,quilt
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Retro d.grey velvet with sunshine yellow, grey and n.blue tartan H.Tweed quilt

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

There's no point in buying new bedding and making your walls a sunny delight if you keep the same old drab extras laying around. Make sure that any throws or cushions fit with your new, cheerful scheme and then you can be sure that nothing will bring you or your room down!

For a little more colourful inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An Explosion Of Colour In Our Homes.

Do you want to add a little pizzazz to your bedroom? Let us know in the comments which of these ideas most appealed to you!

