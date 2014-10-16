Gone are the days of tacky bachelor pads, with mismatched furniture, bare windows, empty beer bottles everywhere and that funny smell as if the party has just wound up. Thankfully these clichés are well and truly outdated, as the new era of 21st century bachelors are much more sophisticated, and living in a house that is 100% masculine does not mean the design has to be lacking taste and sophistication. This ideabook pays homage to the modern bachelor, doing away with the tackiness of previous era's bachelor pad and showcasing just how a group of young men can live in a stylish and immaculate dwelling.