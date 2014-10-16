Gone are the days of tacky bachelor pads, with mismatched furniture, bare windows, empty beer bottles everywhere and that funny smell as if the party has just wound up. Thankfully these clichés are well and truly outdated, as the new era of 21st century bachelors are much more sophisticated, and living in a house that is 100% masculine does not mean the design has to be lacking taste and sophistication. This ideabook pays homage to the modern bachelor, doing away with the tackiness of previous era's bachelor pad and showcasing just how a group of young men can live in a stylish and immaculate dwelling.
Living in a bachelor pad is sure to mean a few movie nights involving plenty of pizza and beer. Many a Bond film will be watched on the couch, so make sure you invest in one that is going to last the distance. A good T.V. and stereo system is also key. This media room looks like the perfect spot to kick back and get stuck into your favourite films or T.V. series.
Guys love gadgets, plain and simple. Guys also love dogs. So why not combine the two!? Jarre technologies have come up with an iPod dock perfectly suited to a modern bachelor pad, designing the speaker and charger into a dog, allowing the boys of the house to have a dog as pet, without the responsibilities!
Being bachelors, your house is going to be the go to place for boys' nights, to play cards and other games. No need for a basic table tennis table when sleek art-inspired table tennis tables are on the market. This table, looking like it belongs more in an art gallery than in the home of a few lads, turns the traditional concept of table tennis on its head. This Italian masterpiece made from glass demonstrates the sophistication and ingenuity of Italian design and craftsmanship.
A game just as popular with young bachelors is pool, synonymous with good times with good mates. As the table above reinvented the typical notion of a ping pong table, this pool table has the same effect. Steering clear of the typical polished timber and green felt pool tables of the past, this ultra modern piece is made from steel resin and can be customised with a number of different finishes and colours, this one opting for matte black with a beige felt on top, symbolic of a stylish, modern bachelor.
Living in a house full of males means bold and bright colours probably wont work as well as a monochrome palette might. Black is a colour associated with masculinity, and looks clean and inviting at the same time. Styling a mostly black with other sides of white and grey will ensure your bedroom looks smart, sophisticated, and manly at the same time.
Any part of your home can easily be transformed into a home gym, saving the time and money of going to a regular commercial gym. Often very little equipment is needed for maximum results, so keep it simple and be creative with your workouts. A great time for manly bonding.
Nothing is more fun than watching sport with your mates. If your worried about your new flatscreen t.v. being damaged at the next late night party you decide to throw, why not have the t.v. hidden behind a mirror? Overmantels design and handcraft mirrors that conceal the typical black box of a t.v. behind a mirror, ensuring your prized possession is out of sight from potential thieves or clumsy friends.