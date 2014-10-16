Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bachelor pads

James Rippon James Rippon
North Yorkshire Cinema Room, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Media room
Loading admin actions …

Gone are the days of tacky bachelor pads, with mismatched furniture, bare windows, empty beer bottles everywhere and that funny smell as if the party has just wound up. Thankfully these clichés are well and truly outdated, as the new era of 21st century bachelors are much more sophisticated, and living in a house that is 100% masculine does not mean the design has to be lacking taste and sophistication. This ideabook pays homage to the modern bachelor, doing away with the tackiness of previous era's bachelor pad and showcasing just how a group of young men can live in a stylish and immaculate dwelling.

Entertain

Cinema Room Inspire Audio Visual Media room
Inspire Audio Visual

Cinema Room

Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual

Living in a bachelor pad is sure to mean a few movie nights involving plenty of pizza and beer. Many a Bond film will be watched on the couch, so make sure you invest in one that is going to last the distance. A good T.V. and stereo system is also key. This media room looks like the perfect spot to kick back and get stuck into your favourite films or T.V. series.

Gadgets

AeroBull, Jarre Technologies Jarre Technologies HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Jarre Technologies

Jarre Technologies
Jarre Technologies
Jarre Technologies

Guys love gadgets, plain and simple. Guys also love dogs. So why not combine the two!? Jarre technologies have come up with an iPod dock perfectly suited to a modern bachelor pad, designing the speaker and charger into a dog, allowing the boys of the house to have a dog as pet, without the responsibilities!

Futuristic table tennis

Lungolinea Ping-Pong Table, Quantum Play Quantum Play Multimedia roomFurniture
Quantum Play

Lungolinea Ping-Pong Table

Quantum Play
Quantum Play
Quantum Play

Being bachelors, your house is going to be the go to place for boys' nights, to play cards and other games. No need for a basic table tennis table when sleek art-inspired table tennis tables are on the market. This table, looking like it belongs more in an art gallery than in the home of a few lads, turns the traditional concept of table tennis on its head. This Italian masterpiece made from glass demonstrates the sophistication and ingenuity of Italian design and craftsmanship.

Modern pool

Blacklight Pool Table, Quantum Play Quantum Play Multimedia roomFurniture
Quantum Play

Blacklight Pool Table

Quantum Play
Quantum Play
Quantum Play

A game just as popular with young bachelors is pool, synonymous with good times with good mates. As the table above reinvented the typical notion of a ping pong table, this pool table has the same effect. Steering clear of the typical polished timber and green felt pool tables of the past, this ultra modern piece is made from steel resin and can be customised with a number of different finishes and colours, this one opting for matte black with a beige felt on top, symbolic of a stylish, modern bachelor.

Masculine colours

House at Sentosa Cove | Proposal Honeywerkz Modern style bedroom
Honeywerkz

House at Sentosa Cove | Proposal

Honeywerkz
Honeywerkz
Honeywerkz

Living in a house full of males means bold and bright colours probably wont work as well as a monochrome palette might. Black is a colour associated with masculinity, and looks clean and inviting at the same time. Styling a mostly black with other sides of white and grey will ensure your bedroom looks smart, sophisticated, and manly at the same time. 

Work out

Sportloft Düsseldorf, MEA Studio - Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design MEA Studio - Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design Industrial style gym
MEA Studio—Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design

MEA Studio - Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design
MEA Studio—Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design
MEA Studio - Architektur I Innenarchitektur I Retail Design

Any part of your home can easily be transformed into a home gym, saving the time and money of going to a regular commercial gym. Often very little equipment is needed for maximum results, so keep it simple and be creative with your workouts. A great time for manly bonding.

At home sports bar

TV Mirrors, Overmantels Overmantels Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Overmantels

TV Mirrors

Overmantels
Overmantels
Overmantels

Nothing is more fun than watching sport with your mates. If your worried about your new flatscreen t.v. being damaged at the next late night party you decide to throw, why not have the t.v. hidden behind a mirror? Overmantels design and handcraft mirrors that conceal the typical black box of a t.v. behind a mirror, ensuring your prized possession is out of sight from potential thieves or clumsy friends.

Clocks: timely design
What would be something crucial to your own bachelor pad? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks