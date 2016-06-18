The Glowing Family Home

Situated in a remote rural area of South Korea on a large plot, this recently completed home offers a quiet sanctuary for a city-based worker who wanted a remote getaway for his family and a place for visitors to immerse themselves in a natural setting.

With the full backing of their client, the architects went with an ambitious design where concrete became just as much of a feature as the stunning landscape backdrop. The creative use of concrete within the interior decor is a real eye-opener and probably isn't what you're expecting.

Explore the home in detail by scrolling down…