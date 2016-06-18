The Glowing Family Home

Situated in a remote rural area of South Korea on a large plot, this recently completed home offers a quiet sanctuary for a city-based worker who wanted a remote getaway for his family and a place for visitors to immerse themselves in a natural setting.
With the full backing of their client, the architects went with an ambitious design where concrete became just as much of a feature as the stunning landscape backdrop. The creative use of concrete within the interior decor is a real eye-opener and probably isn't what you're expecting.
Explore the home in detail by scrolling down…
Nestled in a clearance amongst the trees, the new home finds its place in an optimal position within its setting. With a hilly and wooded area close by, the structure is provided protection from harsh winter winds, while still offering up uninterrupted views of the vast expanses of nature.
With sweeping views over the valley and mountains beyond, this family home for four, by Hangul House, captures the essence of the landscape in its own unique way.
The structure takes shape using concrete as the dominant building material, making for a fascinating expression of modern residential architecture. To avoid the building appearing too cold or clinical the architects chose to mount timber panels at certain sections of the exterior.
In terms of plan, the newly built family home is spread over two stories and features an open plan kitchen and living area, three expansive bedrooms, study and a separate children's play area.
Pictured is the kitchen, where there is a sense of balance and calm. Light streams through the many windows of the space, with the white work surfaces and cabinets enhanced by the experience.
Those black stained timber cabinets create a sense of luxury while providing a lovely contrast against the white washed room.
In a cosy corner beside the kitchen is an eating area designed to utilise every inch of space. This isn't a glamorous dining area that we often host here on homify but it makes sense to highlight this space as an example of smart design.
A square table that seats four and a shelf unit all find their place comfortably within the dimensions of the room. See how there's still plenty of space for everyone to move around.
To see another project that uses space wisely, check out: The Small Flat that’s Big on Romance.
As we delve deeper into the residence, we find ourselves inside the children's play area, which is filled with colour and fun ideas.
Did you notice the internal wall to the left of image that is formed of polished concrete? It's not the most typical material choice for a kid's domain but we see the wall has been softened and brightened by the timber bookshelf that's full of books and toys.
Natural sunlight is again a strong feature of the space with the skylight directly above the children's play space brightening the entirety of the room.
The home office shares the second level with the children's play area but is positioned towards the other end, away from the noise and antics of the little ones.
This space isn't so much about the aesthetics. Rather, it has been designed with the intention of being practical and conducive with hard work. With direct access to the terrace, those working can take a moment to pause and refresh themselves before heading back inside and continuing their day.
The bathroom is not a space to be overlooked. The decor is quite simple, with off-white walls and creams providing a neutral backdrop for the contemporary fittings and finishes, which gain our attention. There is also added emphasis upon natural materials with the ceiling being covered in wood panels.
Our last image of the home is of the walk-in wardrobe. This wardrobe is one of the biggest and well organised that we have seen. Just look at all the storage options!
It seems like the owners were able to secure a sizeable chunk of the available floor space and dedicate it all to their clothing. Clearly the adults of this household are enthusiastic about their fashion as we see their many outfits on display.
The custom designed drawers and storage facilities fit perfectly within the dimensions of the room and still haven't been filled completely, despite the best efforts of the owners.